The 122nd US Open Championship will be played at The County Club, Brookline, Massachusetts. While there are still qualifying events held until June 6, this year's US Open promises to be an exciting event for golf fans. Even if you aren't able to head to Massachusetts to watch the golf in person, there are plenty of ways to stream it online.

The US Open will be played between June 16-19. Each day's round starts at a different time, so keep that in mind when tuning in. We've listed the start and end times for each day's round below.

Date Event Time (All times are in EST) June 17th First Round 2-5pm June 18th Second Round 4-7pm June 19th Third Round 11am-7:30pm June 20th Fourth Round 12pm - 6pm

While there is no dedicated free service to watch the US Open, it conveniently lasts for just three days, shorter than most free trials on streaming platforms. This can be the perfect solution, since streaming services with RSN channels (Regional Sports Network) can be quite expensive. We recommend that you only pay streaming services if you plan to use them after the US Open ends. If you're a sports fan you may want to keep your subscription just for the The Golf Channel.

How can I stream the US Open Championship?

NBC holds the broadcasting rights for the US Open and is covering it between NBC, The Golf Channel, and Peacock TV. This helps keep things simple when deciding which service to use, so we've only included streaming services that include NBC as an offered channel.

fuboTV

7-day free trial

$70/month

fuboTV is a dedicated service for streaming live sports. While it's quite pricy at $70/month, you'll get 4K streaming, 10,000 hours of Cloud DVR and unlimited screens. It's a great option if you are planning on watching a lot of sports this year beyond the US Open.

Peacock Premium

$5.99/month

No free trial

While Peacock Premium doesn't offer a free trial, it's the cheapest option on this list to watch the US Open. This is because it's owned by NBC which has exclusive coverage of the tournament. However, even though it's cheap, the lack of a free trial means you should only subscribe if you plan to watch more content on it.

YouTube TV

$65/month

14-day free trial

A generous 14-day free trial is a decent reason to try out YouTube TV beyond the US Open. It's a slightly better deal than Hulu+ Live TV when it comes to live sports, but if you're just interested in the US Open then you might be better off with a service like Peacock.

Sling TV

$50/month

No free trial

While Sling TV is one of the cheaper options on this list, it has no free trial. Streaming NBC is also only available in select cities. You'll need the Orange & Blue plan to watch the US Open, which usually costs $50. However, if you're a new customer you can take advantage of the $25 promotional price.

Hulu+ Live TV

$65/month

No free trial

Hulu + Live TV is an upgrade to the standard Hulu subscription. While it's an expensive option, it's got plenty of addons to make upgrading your existing Hulu subscription a great choice. However, it's not ideal if you don't plan on using it beyond watching the US Open.

While using one of these services' free trials is the cheapest way to watch the US Open, it's also a great opportunity to see what else they have to offer. Whether you're upgrading an existing service or trying out a new one, you'll need a decent streaming device.

