Eager to show off your latest playthrough at nightmare difficulty, or maybe you're looking to reveal some open beta footage on a game that's not under embargo? You may turn to streaming services, provided you have the set up for it, and one of the best platforms for streaming is Twitch. All you need to get started is to create an account on Twitch and share your channel's link to your friends/family, so they can tune in once you're channel is live. Android Police is here to teach the basic streaming optimization practices of Twitch while walking you through all of the steps to set up your first Twitch stream on PC.

Technical checklist

Not every machine can handle streaming, and you'll also need a solid internet connection to keep the stream stable. As you become more experienced with streaming, you'll eventually consider adding quality-of-life upgrades. Below is a short checklist so you can determine if your setup is ready for streaming.

Choosing your software: The default is Twitch Studio, a free app designed for direct streaming on Twitch. You can also run OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Xsplit Broadcaster, and others. Checking your hardware: Your PC will need to handle running the game you're broadcasting, the software for streaming, and potentially webcam/audio software all at the same time. The minimum requirements to run Twitch Studio include; Windows 8.1 64-bit operating system, DirectX 11 compatible graphics processing unit, 4+ GB (2GB free) random-access memory, and a 4-core Intel or AMD central processing unit. Audio quality: Selecting your headset microphone can make or break your streaming experience; consider purchasing a microphone that focuses on picking up your voice and offers background noise canceling capabilities. Video quality: Depending on the content type you're targeting to stream or how much you want to have your webcam on screen, you'll need to consider the lighting and angle of your room to produce the best video quality. Getting the most high-end camera on the market is unnecessary since streaming with a webcam is entirely optional when a game is a central focus. Adding/creating an overlay: Another option to consider if you're trying to establish a brand as a streamer. Overlays are graphics added to the stream to produce logos, borders, and other graphical assets. You can add your overlay using the Twitch Studio settings.

Just remember that the first few streams may be technical tests to see how your machine handles streaming and opportunities to tune and optimize your software settings to improve your content down the road. When setting up streams for games, some games may end up being more demanding on your hardware resources (like Call of Duty: Warzone) than others and require even more precise optimization along with a more robust setup to match.

Working with your broadcast options

Before going live, you'll need to adjust some settings. All broadcasting software will contain a list of recommended settings to follow, but here's a list of general settings to help you get started.

Video

Encoding profile: Main (preferred) or baseline. Mode: Strict CBR (constant bit rate).

Audio

Codec: H.264 (x264), AAC-LC. (stereo or mono). Recommended bitrate: 128 Kbps (for maximum compatibility). Maximum audio bitrate: 320 Kbps (AAC). Sampling Frequency: 44.1 kHz or 48 kHz.

Other

Maximum broadcast length: 48 hours.

How to stream Twitch on your PC

Download and install the Twitch Studio software, though any broadcasting software will do. You'll find a list of broadcasting software under Creator Dashboard > Streaming Tools after logging into your Twitch account on the website. After you've downloaded and installed Twitch Studio, open Twitch Studio and sign into your Twitch. 2 Images Close Click on Get Started and follow the on-screen steps. You'll set up your microphone, scenes for your stream (screens), and adjustable stream quality settings. Once you've completed the initial setup, you'll have access to the main page, where you can customize your stream preview, scenes (screens), layout, and the title of your stream and category. 2 Images Close After preparing your settings and stream, click Start Stream > Go Live. Now you've begun your first broadcast, congratulations! Note: Twitch VODs (video on demand) won't save automatically; you have to toggle on Store saved broadcasts under your channel settings. 2 Images Close

Go Live for your family and friends

Setting up and optimizing your stream won't be a walk in the park until you've done it a few times. It's best to start small and ask your family and friends for feedback while testing the waters for your hardware capabilities. And if your family is looking to set up a streaming box to watch apps like Twitch from the comfort of their TV, there are plenty of quality Android streaming devices out there. So once you've figured everything out, live streaming will become second nature and could even lead to a side hustle in content creation.