The US Open Tennis 2022 is the final Grand Slam of the year, and is the 142nd US Open to be held. If you're planning on attending the event, tickets are on sale now. However, there are plenty of streaming options for those not able to watch the matches in person. Qualifying events are held between August 23rd and 28th, with the main draw starting on the 29th.

When does the US Open start?

The 2022 US Open Tennis starts on August 29th at 11 a.m. ET. The Women's Final will start at 4 p.m. ET on September 10th, and the Men's Final—the last event of the tournament—will start at 4 p.m. ET on September 11th. All evening events leading up to the finals start at 7.p.m, but morning event's start times vary, so keep an eye out for those. Check the US Open website for a full schedule.

How can I stream the US Open Tennis?

ESPN holds the broadcasting rights for the US Open, and will be streaming it on ESPN and ESPN2. (Some events may be broadcast on ESPN 3 and ESPN+) Most streaming services offer ESPN as part of their Live TV services, so there are plenty of options available.

If you're located outside the US, you may have issues accessing ESPN. In this case, you'll need to use a VPN to watch the US Open. VPNs are quick and easy to set up, especially if you use one of the best VPN apps for Android.

Live broadcasting services are notoriously expensive. For example, a regular Hulu monthly subscription costs $6.99, but its Live TV add-on costs $69.99. Many offer free trials, but they won't cover the entire US Open. If you want to save money, you can start free trial a few days into the tournament or switch services halfway through. It's a bit of a hassle, but will save you a lot of money.

What streaming services are hosting the US Open Tennis?

You'll be able to watch the US Open on any streaming service that includes ESPN. We recommend choosing services that offer free trials. Some free trials won't last as long as the tournament, but by combining services, or missing the first few days, you can watch the entire US Open for free.

ESPN+

No free trial

$6.99/month.

While ESPN+ doesn't offer a free trial, it's the cheapest option on this list by far. It's inflexible compared to the other services on this list as you won't get access to any other sports channels as part of your subscription, and not all matches will be covered on ESPN+. If you have ESPN included by your TV provider, downloading the app will also allow you to stream all the matches on the go.

fuboTV

7-day free trial

$70/month

fuboTV is a popular sports streaming service, but it's expensive. It's free trial also won't cover the entire US Open. However, if you time it carefully, you can catch the last 7 days of the tournament, including the final, for free. It's also useful if you want to stream sports beyond the US Open.

YouTube TV

$65/month

14-day free trial

YouTube TV offers a generous 14–day free trial, which is more than enough to stream the US Open. If you're only planning on watching the US Open, then there's no reason to pay the expensive $65/month subscription fee. However, you get access to a lot of extra sports channels, so use your free trial to explore what it has to offer.

Sling TV

$25/month

No free trial

Sling TV offers a variety of streaming packages, and ESPN is available on its cheapest tier. At only $25/month, it gives you access to 31 channels including ESPN. It doesn't offer a free trial, so only subscribe to Sling TV if you want access to the other channels. Be aware that the subscription price increases to $35/month after your first month.

Hulu+ Live TV

$65/month

7-day free trial

Existing Hulu subscribers will find the Hulu+ Live TV upgrade an attractive option. Its 7–day free trial will let you watch the latter half of the US Open, so if you don't want to keep your subscription you can still catch the most exciting games for free.

DirectTV Stream

7-day free trial

$69.99 per month

DirectTV is one of the most expensive options on our list, but its 7–day free trial will let you watch the US Open's finals for free. New subscribers will also receive $30 off their first two months, bringing the price down to $54.99/month.