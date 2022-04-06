April 7th marks the opening day of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. Following the return of in-person attendance in 2021, stadiums are likely to be at capacity on Thursday. If you were unable to get a ticket or simply couldn't get the day off, there are plenty of ways to stream MLB opening day from your couch or cubicle.

The first game of the day will be at 2:20 p.m. EST and will feature the Cubs vs. the Brewers at Chicago's Wrigley Field. The other games of the day are scheduled as follows (all times ET):

New York Mets at Washington Nationals - 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals - 4:10 p.m.

Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins - 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals - 4:15 p.m

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves - 8:08 p.m.

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels - 9:38 p.m.

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks - 9:40 p.m.

How to stream MLB Opening Day

MLB.TV is the best choice if you're looking to watch games outside your local area, but if you want access to all the channels streaming MLB games, fuboTV or YouTube TV is a better bet. Most of the streaming platforms have free trials, so you can give each of them a test drive before you commit.

7-day free trial

$70/month

fuboTV is a dedicated live sports service with 10 RSNs for baseball. The $70 a month plan offers 4K streaming and comes with ESPN, FOX, and FS1. If you want to add the MLB Network to your package, expect to pay an extra $8 a month.

7-day free trial

Starts at $24.99 per month

Team and season packages available

MLB.TV has a great range of pricing options, so you can save money if you're only watching one team. Out-of-market games are available to stream live or on demand, but there's a 90-minute post-game delay If you want to watch your home team (in-market).

14-day free trial

$65 per month

At $65 a month, YouTube TV is a solid, yet expensive, choice for baseball fans. The package includes five RSNs, and all five national broadcast channels.

3-day free trial

Starts at $35 per month

While Sling TV is a great choice for cord cutters, it can be confusing for MLB fans. The Sling Orange package clocks in at $35 a month and includes ESPN and TBS--with ABC via simulcast on ESPN3. If you want FS1 and local Fox channels, you'll have to shell out another $35 a month for its Blue plan.

7-day free trial

$59.99 per month

DirectTV offers some nifty features like unlimited DVR storage, but it is one of the most expensive options on our list. If you're willing to spend $70 a month, DirectTV's Entertainment package includes ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS. The Choice plan comes in at $90 and includes the MLB Network and any available RSN.

7-day free trial

$65 per month

Hulu + Live TV is an upgrade to the standard Hulu subscription. Its package includes ESPN FOX, FS1, and TBS, but the MLB Network and out-of-market games are not available.

No free trial

$6.99/month, $69.99/year

One of the least expensive options on our list, ESPN+ shows a game a day during MLB season. Like MLB.TV, ESPN+ local games are blacked out, and are also shown on MLB.TV and other networks.

There are plenty of options to stream MLB opening day, but you'll want to ensure that you have the right hardware first. Check out our roundup of the best streaming devices so you can stream with ease.

