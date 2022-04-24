With the excitement of the NBA playoffs out of the way, sports fans look to the finals as the season's conclusion. You never know what to expect with the best teams going up against each other during the NBA Finals. To keep up with all the action, there are countless ways you can stream the 2022 NBA Finals at home or when you're out and about.

When are the NBA Finals? The 2022 NBA Finals begin on June 2, at 9 p.m. EST. The NBA Finals will run up until Game 7 on June 19, if needed to determine which team will become the new champion. As a quick heads up, Game 3 will be the only one that starts an hour earlier at 8 PM (EST). Keep that in mind because you won't want to miss even a second of the action that day, let alone an hour! We have listed the exact dates and start times for each game below.

Game 1 June 2 at 9 p.m. EST Game 2 June 5 at 9 p.m. EST Game 3 June 8 at 8 p.m. EST Game 4 June 10 at 9 p.m. EST Game 5 June 13 at 9 p.m. EST Game 6 June 16 at 9 p.m. EST Game 7 June 19 at 9 p.m. EST

Can I stream the NBA Finals for free?

The short and quick answer is yes, but it's probably not the solution you wanted to hear. You can stream the 2022 NBA Finals for free via the ABC app; however, you have to be an active subscriber to a cable company that offers the network. That's the catch here. Since you'll be watching the game on the big screen via the paid ABC network, this defeats the purpose of free streaming. Of course, it's still a great option to use as a secondary source on a phone, tablet, or smart TV.

What streaming services will have the NBA Finals?

Just about every streaming platform will broadcast the finals, but each has its own benefits. That said, you should keep the following in mind: blackout rules apply for all of these services. Expect local blackouts across the board. Some apps will have local ABC affiliates for the game, while others rely on ESPN simulcasts or livestreaming; if the service doesn't include a local ABC affiliate, there's a good chance any nationally broadcast games will be subject to live blackout rules.

Many options listed below are pretty expensive if you're only interested in streaming the 2022 NBA Finals. We recommend you lean heavily on those free trial offers and plan your purchase dates accordingly. Many of the expensive streaming plans are not very attractive options for the cord-cutters without these free trials. So unless you're already a subscriber to any one of these choices, you likely shouldn't opt into the costly options.

ABC Live

ABC will continue to be the official TV network to host and stream the NBA Finals in 2022, just as they've done in previous years. If you have a cable provider with the ABC network, you can easily stream the finals on all your devices. Go to the ABC website during the finals, click the Live option, and enter your cable provider account credentials. Once you sign in, you should be able to stream the finals from there.

League Pass + NBA TV

7-day free trial for Amazon Prime members

$14.99 per month

The official League Pass + NBA TV subscription is an excellent way to stream the 2022 NBA Finals online. That said, if you live in the US or Canada, live blackouts apply for local and nationally televised games. If you're only interested in a handful of games, the 7-day free Leagure Pass trial for Amazon Prime members is the way to go (provided you cancel within 7 days). Otherwise, you'll have to shell out $14.99 for a one month subscription to see the finals on all your devices.

Hulu + Live TV

7-day free trial

$65 per month

Yet another expensive choice when tuning into the 2022 NBA Finals, Hulu + Live TV has everything you need for game day. With access to key networks such as ABC, ESPN, and TNT, you can rest assured you won't miss a second of the action. The 7-day free trial for new customers is always a safe bet as a way to watch some of the finals games for free.

YouTube TV

14-day free trial

$65 per month

At $65 a month, YouTube TV (AKA the official sponsor of the 2022 NBA Finals), is an expensive option if you're only tuning in to watch the games. You do get access to all the main sports channels, such as ABC, TNT, and ESPN. You could theoretically take that 14-day free trial offer and watch the finals from beginning to end; it all depends. If all 7 games don't need to be played to determine the new champions, this option could be a solid choice for new users trying out YouTube TV.

fuboTV

7-day free trial

$70/month

One of the more popular choices for streaming live sports, fuboTV has a lot to offer if you're a sports fan looking to get the most out of your favorite games. When it comes to streaming the 2022 NBA Finals, this is another expensive option; however, it does offer a 7-day free trial. If you time your trial just right, you could watch a few key finals games for free.

Sling TV

3-day free trial

Starts at $35 per month

Sling TV offers various packages for your sports needs; however, you're looking for a particular set of events that won't last an entire month. With that in mind, your best bet to watch the 2022 NBA Finals is to go with the Orange plan. This gives you access to ESPN, TBS, and the ABC simulcast via ESPN3. If you're a new customer, you can create a new account and select the Orange plan to get their 50% off deal for your first month, which comes to a new total of $17.50.

DirectTV Stream

7-day free trial

$59.99 per month

At $60 a month, DirecTV Stream's 7-day free trial is probably your best bet if you just want to watch the finals. DireTV Stream's least expensive package has your local or regional ABC affiliate along with TBS and several ESPN channels.

There's no right or wrong answer regarding how you can watch the 2022 NBA Finals. You can subscribe to a new service for the first time using a free trial or use any existing ones you might already be paying for to tune in. You also need to make sure you have the right equipment to stream the finals when it's game time. Check out our best streaming devices roundup to ensure that you have everything you need before the finals begin.

