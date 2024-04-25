Answering phone calls can be anxiety-inducing, especially when you receive too many robocalls. Robocalls are tools for scamming and other fraudulent activities. Whether you use a high-end or budget Android phone, you can combat robocalls by turning on the built-in spam filter or using third-party apps. This guide shows you all the ways you can eliminate pesky robocalls.

What is a robocall?

A robocall is an automated phone call with a pre-recorded message. It uses an autodialer to call and deliver such messages to thousands of people. Robocalls are typically used in telemarketing, political campaigns, and public service announcements. They're also used for scams and solicitations.

How to block robocalls on Android

While we use the Google Phone app for the following steps, the process is similar for other dialers.

Block calls from the Recent section

You can block individual numbers from the Phone app. Here's how:

1. Launch the Phone app.

2. Tap Recent.

3. Press and hold the name or phone number.

4. Select Block/report.

5. Select Report call as spam.

6. Tap Block.

Filter spam calls

1. Open the Phone app.

2. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner.

3. Select Settings.

4. Tap Caller ID & Spam.

5. Toggle on Filter spam calls.

Use Call Screen on supported Pixel devices

The Call Screen feature, which is exclusive to Google Pixel phones, offers some respite from robocalls. It lets Google Assistant ask the voice on the other end to state the reason for their call. You can pick up the call if you don't think it's spam.

Here's how to switch on Call Screen:

1. Launch the Phone app.

2. Select Settings.

3. Tap Spam and Call Screen.

4. Select all options.

5. Tap Automatically screen. Decline robocalls.

How to block robocalls on iPhone

Here's how to block calls on an iPhone:

1. Launch the Phone app.

2. Select Recents.

3. Tap the info icon beside the number you want to block.

4. Select Block Caller.

5. Tap Block Contact.

Register on the National Do Not Call Registry

You can choose not to receive telemarketing calls in the US by registering your number on the FTC's Do Not Call Registry. Here's how:

1. Visit the website donotcall.gov.

2. Click Register.

3. Select Register Here.

4. Type your phone number and email address.

5. Click Register.

6. Open the email sent to you and click the verification link.

Use third-party apps to block robocalls

You can opt for third-party apps if you're looking for advanced spam filtering. Here are some of the most popular options:

Truecaller for screening calls

Truecaller is one of the oldest spam detection apps in the Play Store. It identifies callers and blocks scammers. The paid version features a virtual assistant and screening tools.

RoboKiller for blocking spam calls

RoboKiller screens and blocks unwanted spam calls. It only allows regular calls to go through, ensuring you don't miss important phone calls. You can also give spammers a taste of their own medicine by selecting Answer Bots to talk to them. The company offers a one-week free trial. Meanwhile, the Standard plan costs $5 a month.

Shield yourself from robocalls and other types of spam

Robocalls are annoying, and they can also be a threat to your security in extreme cases. While registering your phone number on the Do Not Call Registry helps, some spam calls can still go through. You can use your smartphone's built-in spam-blocking tools or third-party apps.