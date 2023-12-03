AirPods are usually intuitive little earbuds, especially when you use them with an Apple device. Pop them in, they sense they're in your ears, and everything connects automatically. That's handy when you want to go for a run, start a cleaning project, or zone out on public transportation. Their Bluetooth functions work fine on Android phones and other non-locked devices.

Other times, AirPods aren't so smart. One infamous example is Siri's habit of interrupting your music or podcast to loudly announce texts or new notifications or when one of your smart home devices gets too excited. If you want to stop that from happening, these steps show you what to do.

How to stop AirPods from announcing messages

Changing these settings takes a couple of minutes with the instructions below. Make sure your iOS (or iPad or macOS) is updated before you begin. That ensures you can access the latest features, which Apple occasionally changes.

Log into your home screen on your iPhone or other Apple device and select the gear icon to go to Settings. Select Notifications. Find the section that says Siri. Select Announce Notifications. You'll find several possibilities on the next screen. Start at the top where it says Announce Notifications. If you don't want Siri to announce notifications, no matter what you're doing or using, flip this toggle off. In that case, ignore the rest and go on with your day. If you want more customization, toggle off Headphones. This leaves other Siri notification announcements intact. It only turns off the feature for your headphones. If you use Siri much, especially to get alerts, this is the best option for quieting the voice in your ear but still getting useful notifications. Scroll down to the list of apps where you can turn notifications on or off. This only affects Siri's audio announcements. You have several options to customize the notifications you want to interrupt your audio time. In some cases, you may want Siri to stop your playback. For example, consider turning on notifications for FaceTime to get video calls or Apple Home to get security alerts. Revisit this section to make additional tweaks based on Siri's performance. Siri can sometimes be unpredictable in what notifications it announces for third-party apps. Turn off notifications if you can't customize them just right.

Will AirPods announce messages when I have an Android?

Not with Siri. Siri's notification trick only works on AirPods and Beats, with some exceptions for certain features on other earbuds. There are other ways to get notifications on an Android phone with earbuds like Galaxy Buds, Sony wireless earbuds, and other models. However, they don't use Siri. They only have basic text-to-speech capability.

AirPods work with Android devices like any Bluetooth earbuds, but they lose quite a few features, and Android users can usually do better.

AirPod notifications are just the beginning of what you can change

You now have the steps to silence those poorly timed Siri notifications while still getting the alerts you need. If you have an Apple Watch, you can balance alerts between your Watch and your phone for updates about what's most important to you, with fast visibility that doesn't rely on Siri.

You can tweak other things on your AirPods, especially advanced models like the AirPods Pro line. Read our guide to AirPods tricks to learn more.