People rely on user reviews before spending their time and money, whether it's for the latest Netflix TV series, a new theoretical release from Disney, a top smart speaker from Sonos, or a hotel in Paris. Such online user reviews influence our spending habits, travel plans, and views about a product or place.

Google is one source of user reviews about TV shows, movies, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and more. However, not every review is genuine. It may have some fake ones to steer you in the wrong direction. Here's how to spot fake Google reviews.

Why do people post fake Google Reviews?

Booking the wrong hotel in Zurich can turn your perfect summer holidays into a nightmare. Similarly, your family dinner plans are bound to be ruined if you pick a restaurant based on overwhelmingly fake Google reviews. These fake reviews are easy to spot once you understand the pattern and common mistakes of the reviewers.

You may wonder why someone would go to great lengths to write a fake review on Google. Here are the common sources of fake reviews:

Business owners who buy fake reviews from service providers and vendors. These providers sell positive and negative reviews to make a product shine or tank the rival offerings.

Business owners who write fake reviews to lure customers and post negative reviews on the competitors' offerings.

Former employees who jam a Google business listing with fake reviews because they were fired or laid off.

Friends, family, or company employees who leave fake positive reviews due to their close association with business owners.

Customers who write fake reviews in exchange for discounts, refunds, or other benefits from the company.

The latter is common in restaurants, bars, and hotels where the managers ask you to leave a five-star rating on Google to get a good discount. Setting up a new shop, restaurant, or hotel is expensive. To get a quick return on investment and to boost their ranking on Google, companies deal with fake reviews instead of relying on positive word of mouth.

Here are the best ways to spot and report fake Google reviews.

1. Check the reviewer's profile

If a review on Google impacts your buying decision, check the reviewer's profile. You can click the account picture (or initials) to learn more about the person. Check their past review history, photos, and overall score. If the person constantly shares one-star or five-star reviews about hotels and restaurants in different cities, they may be a fake reviewer.

You should also check the uploaded photos. If the person uses the same property or food pictures from the official website, that's another red sign.

2. Read the reviews

Most business owners buy reviews in bulk (sometimes in thousands to make an impact). Since fake reviewers don't have in-person experience, they won't go into much detail. Besides, they get paid for leaving a one-star or five-star rating and not for writing lengthy paragraphs.

Such positive or negative reviews contain generic words like amazing, beautiful, masterpiece, very good, bad, pathetic, and so on. You shouldn't consider these reviews while making a final decision. If you read hotel reviews, check for Rooms, Service, and Location ratings. Google asks for these details, and a genuine reviewer makes the effort to add those details, and a fake one usually skips them.

3. Keep an eye out for spelling and grammar mistakes

Most fake reviewers aren't fluent in the English language. You may notice broken sentences, incorrect grammar, and spelling mistakes throughout the review. If you see a continuous pattern in the reviews section, those are paid reviewers trying to impersonate genuine users.

4. Lots of competitor product mentions is a red flag

Does a restaurant's review section pack with a nearby rival eatery mentions? When an alarming number of reviewers talk about ditching the current restaurant in favor of another one in the same area, they are probably fake reviews. A new competitor in the town has bought fake negative one-star reviews to tank the rivals' reputations.

Does a new amusement park, hotel, or restaurant have thousands of reviews before its inauguration day? Filter the reviews section by Most recent and check for timestamps besides reviews. If you notice thousands of positive or negative reviews in 24 to 48 hours, they are probably fake ones to boost or tank the overall rating.

6. Pay close attention to three-star and four-star reviews

When filtering reviews on Google, look for three or four stars reviews to get a better idea about the place, food, book, or TV show. Those reviews contain valid information without using overwhelmingly positive or negative tones.

7. Report fake reviews you come across

Combining the mentioned signs above, you can take an educated guess on whether a review is fake or genuine. If you find fake reviews, report them to Google using the steps below.

Select the three-dot icon beside a review and select Report review. Click a relevant reason for reporting a review from the following menu.

It may take some time before Google acts on your report.

What are the consequences of fake reviews

Buying or engaging with fake reviews is never a good idea. It may backfire and land you in legal trouble in the future. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) forbids undisclosed paid endorsements and may slap a healthy fine for buying fake Google reviews.

Filter authentic reviews from scams and spam

Google isn't the only one dealing with fake reviews. Amazon has a similar problem, which affects millions of customers buying decisions. Before you create your wishlists on Amazon, check our dedicated guide to spot fake reviews on Amazon.