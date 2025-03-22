Buying a phone charger is necessary because most phones don't have one in the box. You can't go wrong if you pick one from your phone's manufacturer or our list of best phone chargers. However, if your budget is tight, you may be tempted to buy a power brick from a discount store or a shady corner of the internet. This increases your risk of ending up with a fake charger.

By "fake charger," I mean one that imitates a brand-name accessory or advertises features it doesn't have. Such cheap, off-brand, and counterfeit chargers work, but more often than not, they don't comply with adequate safety standards. In the long run, they may be unreliable and not worth it. How can you tell a fake charger from a quality, original power adapter? Let me explain.

7 Low-quality packaging and print quality

A white box is a red flag