Counterfeit electronics have been around for ages, from fake phones and laptops to bogus chargers and power banks. Memory cards have been a common target because they're cheap to make and have a high resale value. Plus, they're simple to produce while being difficult to detect. Those who need memory cards, like professional photographers and gamers, may not have the experience or technical skills to identify fakes.

Stores like Amazon have taken steps to reduce counterfeit memory cards and punish sellers who peddle fake goods. Any supply that doesn't come from the factory is vulnerable to fraud. The situation is worse on places like eBay and Craigslist, where there's less oversight and shady products enter circulation all the time, sometimes resold by unsuspecting customers who were duped.

How are counterfeit cards made?

Sketchy cards can be fairly advanced

Fakes come in a few different forms, depending on how long they're expected to fool unsuspecting customers. For example, an Amazon seller must sell good knock-offs, or customers will notice a problem and return the product. By contrast, when customers buy fakes sold by a kiosk at a tourist trap, they won't return after discovering something is wrong.

The easiest counterfeits are recreations of the outer packaging, which involves a dummy card, thermoform plastic, and glossy printed cardboard. Since these cards have nothing in them, they don't work when inserted into a device.

Most fakes are functional because counterfeiters start with a cheaper working memory card, then modify the printing on the card or re-house the internals into a new card. Most advanced dupes modify the firmware to report different capacities or other metadata.

What can be wrong with counterfeit storage media?

Poor performance may be the least of your worries