Phones and computers, including our favorite Chromebooks, can access a number of apps and websites and can use them all at the same time. However, switching back and forth between windows can be tedious and confusing. Google has tried to solve this problem by building multitasking features into Chrome OS. Here's how to use split screen mode on a Chromebook.

How to activate split screen with the Maximize/Restore button on a Chromebook

The Maximize/Restore button at the top of the window has a little-known trick to activate split screen mode.

Open a Chrome window or an app. Click and hold the Maximize/Restore button in the upper-right corner of the window. Drag your mouse to the side of the screen you'd like to snap the app or window to. Let go of the mouse.

Do the same for your other window or app, and you're ready to multitask.

How to set up split screen by dragging and dropping on your Chromebook

Sometimes the easiest way to use split screen is by dragging and dropping your window where you want it.

Select a new Chrome tab or app. Move your mouse to the menu bar (the top of the window). Click, hold, and drag the window to the side you want. Release the mouse when you're on the side of the screen you want the window to snap to.

Dragging and dropping is an easy way to make sure your windows are exactly where you need them.

How to use keyboard shortcuts to enable split screen

If you don't want to use your mouse to activate split screen, there's a keyboard shortcut for that.

Launch Chrome or an app. Click alt+[ to snap the window to the left or alt+] to snap the window to the right.

Multitask without removing your hands from your keyboard.

Bonus: How to maximize a window on your Chromebook

After you're finished multitasking, you may want to use a single window. There are a couple of ways to do this on a Chromebook. Let's take a look at each of them.

How to maximize a ChromeOS window using the Maximize/Restore button

Select the window you want to maximize. Click the Maximize/Restore button in the upper-right corner of the window.

With the tap of a button, your window fills your screen.

How to maximize a window via drag and drop

Make sure the screen you want to maximize is your active window. Click, hold, and drag the window to the top of your screen. Release the mouse.

Your window has been dragged and dropped to maximum size.

How to maximize a ChromeOS window with a keyboard shortcut

Choose the window you want to use. Select the Alt+= buttons at the same time.

With the stroke of a key, you've maximized your desired window.

Multitask to your heart's content

Getting a task done is easier than ever by taking advantage of multitasking features on Chromebooks. To make logging in to your Chromebook quicker, use Smart lock to unlock your Chromebook with your Android phone.