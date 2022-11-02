Data is most meaningful when it follows a clear pattern, whether in ascending or descending order of dates, serial numbers, or otherwise. So, it's no surprise that spreadsheet packages like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets have built-in tools to let you arrange your data.

We'll show two ways to sort a dataset by date in Google Sheets on PCs and the best high-end Chromebooks and overcome some issues you may encounter.

The quickest and easiest way to arrange a dataset by date in Google Sheets is to use the sort range functionality. It uses the original dataset to create an output that is arranged based on the sort date.

Here's how it works:

Open the sheet with the date data to be sorted on your Windows laptop or Chromebook. Highlight the relevant data fields. This includes dates, names, and other data alongside their headings. It should not include the serial number. Click the Data option in the Sheets menu bar. Hover your cursor over Sort range. Choose Advanced range sorting options. A sort range dialog box appears. Select the checkbox next to Data has header row if you highlighted the headings. Otherwise, leave this unchecked. Go to the box beside Sort by and select the sort column (which is Date in this example). Select A to Z (A→Z) or Z→A to sort in ascending (earliest to latest) or descending (latest to earliest) order, respectively. Click the Sort button.

Your data is arranged instantly using the date column.

When you want to preserve the original dataset, create a backup before sorting.

The sort range method is excellent for sorting data one time. However, if you constantly change the values on your sheet, you'll have to redo the sort every time.

However, the sort function is the way to go if you want the resulting data to be dynamic. In other words, if you change something in the original dataset, the sorted data automatically adjusts to reflect it. And it works for both single and multiple columns.

Here's how to use the sort function:

Open the sheet with the dataset to be sorted. Place your cursor in an empty column to be populated by the sorted data. This is because the sort function creates new fields instead of modifying the fields with your original data. You can also label the new columns as we've done below. Enter the =SORT(A1:B5,1,TRUE) formula in the function (fx) bar at the top of the page, where A1:B5 represents the sort range, 1 represents the sort column (the first column in a dataset), and TRUE denotes an ascending order of sorting. We use the formula =SORT(B2:C6,2,TRUE) for this illustration. B2:C6 excludes the serial number column and header rows, 2 represents the sort (date) column which is the second of the two selected columns, and TRUE for ascending order. Press the Enter key on your keyboard.

The selected data is sorted automatically, populating entirely new cells starting from the cursor position. While this seems more daunting than the sort range method, there are many reasons to justify using it. For starters, it preserves your original data column. So you can always go back to it if necessary.

The most significant advantage of the sort formula is that it auto-updates the sorted data when the original is changed. For example, changing Stephen Schenck's date from 3/5/2021 to 12/5/2021 automatically takes his name from the top of the sorted field to the bottom.

Another advantage of the sort function is its ability to organize future data. Taking our example of five names and dates, suppose we wanted to add 10 more values. We could replace the C6 in our function with C16 to give =SORT(B2:C16,2,TRUE). Then, whenever we add a new name and date, it's automatically arranged into the sort field as long as we don't exceed C16.

2 Images

Close

For the sort function to work, the output cells (where the sorted data will be placed) must be empty. Otherwise, it returns an error. Sheets prioritizes the data you type over the sort function, so the latter cannot override the former. Similarly, typing anything in any of the output cells removes the existing results and displays an error, as in the screenshot below.

For the date sort function to work, Sheets needs to recognize your values. If you have invalid dates (in an unsupported format), the algorithm reads them as plain text, giving incorrect results. Here's how to confirm that your dates are in the proper format.

Check the alignment

In Google Sheets, the text is aligned to the left. However, numbers do not follow this rule by default and are assigned to the right. This remains the case, even if the figures contain special characters like $ for currencies, / for dates, and : for time, as long as they are recognized.

If your dates are aligned to the left, they're likely in an incorrect format. Generally, typing the date in full (for example, August 3, 2021 or 3 August 2021) is valid. But if you use only figures, demarcate the numbers using a slash or hyphen in the following format: MM/DD/YYYY or MM-DD-YYYY.

Checking if your dates are right aligned is usually enough to know if they're valid. But if the data spans the cell width, it can be challenging to discern the alignment. In that case, use the DATEVALUE function in the adjacent columns to check for errors and get the numeric value of the dates.

2 Images

Close

Set your cursor in an empty cell, input the DATEVALUE function, =DATEVALUE(C2:C12), or whatever range contains your valid dates, and press Enter. In our example, the function returns the value 44470 for the date 10/1/2021 and a #VALUE! error for the invalid 03.03.2021.

Sort your Google sheets like a pro

When dealing with extensive data, especially from different sources, organizing them is the easiest way to make sense of anything. This can be done using fields with numbers, dates, times, and positions. You can also sort plain text in alphabetical order.