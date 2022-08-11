Wear OS isn't perfect, but it's getting better

Wear OS is Google's software solution for smartwatches and wearables. Although the company has made huge strides with the latest Wear OS 3, the usual software quirks remain more or less the same. Wear OS problems like "Ok Google" not working, Wi-Fi connectivity issues, and notifications not coming through lead to an inconvenient experience.

If you run into frequent Wear OS misbehaves, you aren't alone. Before you ditch your smartwatch and settle for a below-average offering from another company, consider fixing those Wear OS glitches. Here are the top Wear OS problems and the troubleshooting tricks to get around them.

'Ok Google' command not working

Google Assistant integration on Wear OS makes it easy for users to find quick answers on the go. Many have noticed that the "Ok Google" command does not trigger the Google Assistant on the watch face. You can reboot your smartwatch and fix the issue.

Open Settings on your watch. Select System. Tap Power off from the following menu. 2 Images Close Tap the green checkmark to confirm your decision. Close

You should also restart your phone. You can keep pressing the Power button (side button) and select Restart from the Power menu.

If you still face issues with the "Ok Google" command, clear the Google Play Services cache on the watch and try again.

Open Settings and select Apps & notifications. Select See All Apps and tap Google Play Services. Open Storage and select Clear cache from the following menu. 2 Images Close

Battery drain on Wear OS

Wear OS smartwatches have never been a battery champ. If you keep a high display brightness, set live watch faces, or install unnecessary apps, your smartwatch will run out of juice by evening. Here are some tips to improve battery life on Wear OS.

Adjust screen brightness

Open Settings on your watch and select Display. Tap Adjust brightness and choose how bright your screen should be.

Close

Try another watch face

Some watch faces with more animations and interactive abilities drain your Wear OS watch battery in no time. Select a simple watch face and if your Wear OS device has an AMOLED screen, pick a dark or black watch face for better battery life.

Turn off irrelevant notifications

Getting hundreds of notifications throughout the day takes a toll on your watch's battery life. To get around this, disable unnecessary app notifications.

Open Settings and select Apps notifications. Tap Show all. 2 Images Close Disable real-time alerts for irrelevant apps. Close

You can also tweak notification categories to receive important alerts only.

Check detailed battery info

You can use your watch's companion app to check detailed battery stats. First, ensure your watch is connected to your phone and follow the steps below.

Open the Wear OS app or the companion app for your smartwatch. Select Advanced settings. Tap Watch battery. 2 Images Close

You can check which apps use your watch's battery, find out the estimated battery life, and view a battery life chart.

Disable always-on screen

Disabling the always-on screen is another handy way to stretch your watch's battery life.

Open Advanced settings on the Wear OS app (refer to the steps above). Turn off the Always-on screen toggle. 2 Images Close

From now on, you must tap your watch display to check the time.

Wi-Fi connectivity issues on Wear OS

Wi-Fi connectivity glitches can leave you in confusion. If your Wear OS device supports Wi-Fi, you can follow the steps below to fix it.

Update the Wear OS app from Google Play Store. Open the Wear OS app and go to Advanced settings. Tap Privacy & personal data. Enable Cloud sync toggle. 2 Images Close

It will sync data between your phone and your watch over Wi-Fi or the watch's mobile network.

Open Settings on your Wear OS watch and select Wi-Fi. Set Wi-Fi to automatic. 2 Images Close

Now your watch won't have any problem connecting to a Wi-Fi network.

Wear OS not downloading apps

Google's Wear OS has one of the best third-party apps support. But it's irrelevant when you fail to download apps in the first place. You can temporarily enable Airplane mode, disable it after some time, and try downloading apps again.

If you still face issues with app downloads, reconnect the Wear OS device with your phone.

Open the Wear OS app on your Android phone. Select the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Tap disconnect watch. 2 Images Close Connect your watch again from the same menu. Close

You can also clear the cache for Google Play Services (refer to the steps above) and download Wear OS apps without any issue.

Watch won't stay connected

Try the tricks below if your watch doesn't stay connected with your phone.

Check Bluetooth on the phone

First, you should ensure an active Bluetooth connection on your phone.

Swipe up and open the app drawer menu. Open the Settings menu (the one with a gear icon). Head to Connected devices > Connection preferences. 2 Images Close Tap Bluetooth and enable the toggle. Close

Disable Airplane mode on Wear OS device

An active Airplane mode will suspend network connectivity on your smartwatch. Swipe down from your watch face and disable Airplane mode. You should also restart your smartwatch (refer to the steps in the first section) to fix network glitches.

Close

Reset your watch to factory settings

First, reconnect your smartwatch with your phone (refer to the steps above). If you still face frequent connection issues, it's time to reset your Wear OS device.

Open Settings and select the System menu. Tap Disconnect & reset. Unpairing your watch factory resets the watch settings and deletes all user data. 2 Images Close Confirm your decision and set up your smartwatch from scratch. Close

Notification issues on Wear OS

Notification issues on Wear OS defeat the purpose of using a smartwatch. You won't want to pull out your phone constantly to check the latest alters. To fix the issue, reboot your watch (refer to the steps above) and keep it connected to your smartphone.

Disable Cinema mode

Wear OS comes with Cinema mode to turn off the display and disable notifications. If you forget to disable Cinema mode, notifications won't appear. Swipe down from the top and disable Cinema mode on your watch.

Close

Check app notification settings

Do you face notification issues with a specific app? It's time to head to Wear OS settings and enable notification permission for relevant apps.

Open Wear OS Settings. Select Apps notifications. Tap Show all. 2 Images Close Enable notification permission for your preferred apps. Close

Check internet connectivity on your phone

If your connected phone faces network issues, you won't get real-time notifications on your phone (and your smartwatch). You can open any website to confirm an active internet connection. If you frequently run into network glitches, reset network settings and try again.

If none of these tricks work, reset your watch to factory settings (check the section above).

Get back to an ideal Wear OS experience

With Apple Watch being incompatible with Android, Wear OS used to be limited to non-Samsung smartwatches. Fortunately Google and Samsung now play well together, so there's never been a better time to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 than now.