While they may be fantastic wireless earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds have problems like any other device. Still, resolving connection issues and pairing failures is straightforward and helps you get back to making the most of YouTube Music or your preferred music player.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series and Google Pixel Buds Pro are two of our favorite earbuds, but it doesn't matter whether you have the Google Pixel Buds Pro or are considering an upgrade from the Google Pixel Buds. This troubleshooting guide walks you through everything you need to know to fix your Pixel Buds' problems. We use a Pixel 7 Pro running Android 13 for this guide, but you can follow the steps with any Android phone or tablet.

How to reset your Google Pixel Buds

For this article, "Google Pixel Buds" refers to both sets of earbuds sold by Google. While the Pixel Buds Pro has plenty of unique new features, resolving problems is the same for both earbuds.

Resetting your Google Pixel Buds fixes most problems, but it's not as intuitive as you might think. We walk you through how to unpair your Google Pixel Buds and factory reset them.

If this is your first time connecting new Pixel Buds to your device, skip these steps.

How to forget the Google Pixel Buds from your device

It's best to start from a fresh slate, so follow these steps to force your device to forget the Pixel Buds. This doesn't change the settings on your Pixel Buds or forget other connected Bluetooth devices.

Swipe down from the top of your phone's homescreen. Tap and hold the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to open your phone's Bluetooth settings. Tap See all under the Saved devices heading. 2 Images Close Tap the Cog icon next to your Pixel Buds Pro. Tap the Forget button. 2 Images Close

How to factory reset your Google Pixel Buds

You may want to skip this step if you don't want to lose your custom preferences on your Pixel Buds. But return to this step if you still encounter connectivity issues. Ensure your Pixel Buds are in their closed charging case before you begin.

Plug your Pixel Buds charging case into a power source. Open the charging case. Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the charging case for 30 seconds until the status light on the front of the device stops flashing. Your Pixel Buds charging case flashes white and orange until the reset is complete.

If you encounter issues with your Pixel Buds but can pair them successfully, we recommend performing a firmware update.

Ensure your Pixel Buds are paired with your Android device. Swipe down from the top of your phone's homescreen. Tap and hold the Bluetooth Quick Settings tile to open your phone's Bluetooth settings. Tap See all under the Saved devices heading. 2 Images Close Tap the Cog icon next to your Pixel Buds Pro. Scroll down and tap More settings. 2 Images Close Tap Firmware update Turn on the Automatic updates switch. 2 Images Close Your Pixel Buds downloads and installs the latest firmware.

Google Pixel Buds don't connect to your device

Before you follow these steps, follow the above guide for resetting your Pixel Buds.

Google Pixel Buds refusing a Bluetooth connection with your device is a common problem that can easily be resolved.

Whether you've reset your earbuds or this is your first time connecting your Pixel Buds to your phone or tablet, follow these steps to resolve pairing issues. If these steps don't work, you'll find common solutions below.

How to connect your Google Pixel Buds to your Android device

Turn on Bluetooth on your Android device. Open the Pixel Buds charging case. Press and hold the pairing button on the back of the charging case until it enters pairing mode (indicated by the front light flashing white). You'll receive a notification on your Android phone prompting you to pair your earbuds. Tap this notification to connect your Google Pixel Buds to your Android device. If you don't receive a notification, open the Connected devices page in your Settings app to see the prompt. 2 Images Close

Frequently asked questions

Question: I didn't receive a pairing notification.

Answer: Ensure your Pixel Buds charging case's front light is flashing white and you have reset them.

Question: I don't see a prompt to connect my Pixel Buds.

Answer: Tap Pair new device from the Connected Devices page in your Settings app to manually pair your Pixel Buds.

Question: My Pixel Buds charging case's front light isn't flashing white.

Answer: Plug your Pixel Buds charging case into a power source before you begin. If a light doesn't appear, contact Google customer support.

Google Pixel Buds don't play audio correctly

Whether you're encountering low, inconsistent, or no audio on your Pixel Buds, follow these steps to resolve audio issues.

There are countless reasons why the audio doesn't play correctly from your Pixel Buds. Here are some methods that will help you narrow down the problem:

Adjust the sound on your device, not via the Pixel Buds touch controls. Some apps don't support touch controls, so you'll need to adjust the sound on your device.

Reset your Google Pixel Buds. A connection problem is the source of many audio problems. Follow the steps outlined above to reset your earbuds.

Clean your Google Pixel Buds. A build-up of earwax, dust, and oil can cause audio problems, but properly cleaning earbuds is a tricky task. Our detailed guide walks you through cleaning your earbuds without damaging them.

If none of these methods fixes the problem, turn off absolute volume. This developer option may cause audio to play at a lower volume than expected. Here's how to deactivate it:

Open your device's Settings app. Scroll down and tap System. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Developer options. Scroll down and turn on the Disable absolute volume switch. 2 Images Close

Google Pixel Buds don't charge

The charging case that comes with your Pixel Buds is responsible for charging your earbuds, so it needs to be regularly topped up to charge them when they're not in use.

Your Pixel Buds charging case's status light displays a solid white light when successfully charging. You can check the battery status of all three elements (charging case, right earbud, left earbud) through the Pixel Buds app or the Android battery widget.

If your Google Pixel Buds or charging case aren't charging, follow these steps to resolve problems:

Carefully clean the charging port and earbud sockets with a lint-free cloth. Make sure your charging cable and charger are functioning. Remove and replace the earbuds in the charging case, then close the lid. Reset your Pixel Buds using the steps outlined above.

You'll need to contact Google customer support if these steps fail to fix the problem.

Keep your Google Pixel Buds functioning in tip-top shape

Google Pixel Buds are a great choice of earbuds whether you use a Pixel, Samsung, or any Android device, as all their features, including Google Assistant support, are compatible. However, Apple device owners will miss out, as the Pixel Buds app is unavailable on iPhones and iPads.

