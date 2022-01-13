Notification snoozing is the perfect solution when you have a friend who texts while you're in a meeting or you want to deal with an important reminder a little later on. Unlike setting your phone to Do Not Disturb, notification snoozing temporarily mutes only the selected notification or app and will resurface it after the snoozing period is over. While this has been a feature since Android 8, Android 12 makes snoozing easier than ever.

What is notification snoozing?

Before you start snoozing notifications left, right, and center, it's worth knowing that tapping the snooze button won't necessarily mute all notifications from an app. Instead, the snooze function applies to the selected notification channel within each app.

For example, if you have two email accounts on my Gmail app. If you choose to snooze an email arriving at one account, you'll will still be notified of emails arriving at the other account. This is because each Gmail account has its own notification channel for new emails. Channels are determined by the developer of each app, and so their usage varies quite a bit. One app may group every notification in one channel, while another may have multiple channels for different alert types. If you're unsure what snoozing a notification will achieve, check the notification settings for that app and see what channels it has (Settings -> Notifications -> App Settings). Before snoozing a notification, you can also long-press it and hit the settings cog in the top right corner to go straight into the notification settings for that app and shown which channel the alert is from.

As you can see below, each notification channel can be individually turned off, and tapping on each one brings up more options for controlling things like vibration and popping up on screen.

2 Images

Close

Google Pixel phones (and other stock Android devices)

Pixel phones run what many refer to as "stock" Android. Smartphones and tablets from Motorola, Nokia, Sony, and Asus run very similar software, so the steps in this section also apply. For Samsung-specific guidance, skip to the One UI section. If your device is made by another manufacturer, try searching "Snooze notifications" in the settings app to turn this feature on.

How to enable notification snoozing

Since this feature isn't turned on by default, you'll first need to enable it. It's also useful to turn on Notification history as this provides a convenient way to see your snoozed notifications as well as any notifications you've recently dismissed.

Open the Settings app Select Notifications Scroll down and toggle on the Allow notification snoozing switch 2 Images Close Scroll back up and tap Notification history Toggle the Use notification history switch

2 Images

Close

How to snooze notifications

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the notification shade Find the notification you wish to snooze and expand it using the little down-facing arrow in the top right corner (unless it's already expanded) Tap the Snooze button (the small alarm clock with a Z icon located at the bottom right of the notification) Your notification will be snoozed for one hour by default — you can change the duration using the down arrow (options are 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, and 2 hours) If you change your mind or make a mistake, tap the Undo button 2 Images Close

Samsung Galaxy phones (One UI)

There are a few differences between the software on Samsung Galaxy devices and those running stock Android. The steps below outline how to snooze notifications on your Samsung device with the company's own One UI skin.

How to enable notification snoozing

Open the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy device Select Notifications Tap Advanced settings near the bottom Toggle on the Show snooze button switch 2 Images Close

How to snooze notifications

Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the notification shade Find the notification you wish to snooze and expand it (with the down arrow) if necessary Tap the Snooze button (the small bell icon located at the bottom right of the notification) Select how long you wish to snooze the notification for, then tap Save

2 Images

Close

And that's it! You're ready to start dealing with notifications on your own schedule. If you want to take things a step further, setting up Digital Wellbeing is a great way to use your phone more mindfully.

Google Pixel Watch: Everything you need to know

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jon Gilbert (50 Articles Published) Jon's interest in Android phones began in 2013 and has been tinkering with them ever since. When not writing he's probably testing the limits of his laptop's hardware or re-watching The Lord of the Rings. More From Jon Gilbert