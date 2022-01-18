The Google Play Store is home to millions of apps and games, all vying for your attention. Some developers take an extra step when uploading their apps, opening public beta programs to let anyone try out newer, as-of-yet unreleased versions to try and squash out any bugs that arise. It's not just indie devs — many major companies and publishers run beta programs to test their software before a broader launch. While beta apps are not for the faint of heart, the good news is that people who want to enroll in one can do so pretty easily — and best of all, it's accomplished right through the Play Store app.

This might go without saying, but beta software can be unstable. Bugs can range from minor glitches to outright crashes. Basically, stuff breaks — that's the very purpose of a beta program, after all. You should only follow the steps in this guide if you don't mind running potentially unstable software on your phone.

How to enroll in an app beta

If you're ready to live life on the edge, here's how to enroll in an app beta.

Head to the Google Play Store. Tap on the search bar and look up the name of the app you want to enroll in. Tap on the app listing. Scroll down this page. At the bottom, you should see a section labeled "Join the beta." Tap on "Join," then confirm your choice on the pop-up.

After you've finished signing up, the process for enrolling in the app's beta begins. Within the next few minutes, you'll get an update for that app — that's your beta version.

Remember, not every app has a beta program available. If you don't see this section on the Play Store page, the developer might not support it.

It says the program is full, what do I do?

Some apps, like WhatsApp, might tell you that their beta is full and won't allow you to enroll through Google Play. At this point, you still have a few options left.

First, you can try enrolling through a web browser. The cleanest way to do this is to go to Google Search and look up the name of the app followed by "beta google play." Your desired result should be listed first (or, at least, near the top) and should look something like this.

From this page, you should be able to enroll, even if the Google Play listing doesn't let you.

To do so, click on "Become a tester." You'll join the beta automatically, and within the next few minutes, a fresh app update should show up on your device.

In some cases, you'll still get a message on that site saying that the beta program is full. You can still enroll, though — just refresh the website every couple of minutes and, eventually, it should let you through.

Of course, you can avoid all of these steps by following your last option: downloading APKs. If you're comfortable doing that, you can head to APK Mirror to look for the app you want to download. The site hosts both stable and beta versions of most apps available on the Google Play Store, and you won't need to join a program to use them.

How to leave an app beta

If you decide the beta life isn't for you, here's how you can switch back to the stable version.

Head back to the Google Play Store. Tap on the search bar and look up the name of the app beta you want to leave. Tap on the app listing. Scroll down. At the bottom, you should see a section that reads, "You're a beta tester." Tap on "Leave," then confirm your choice.

In some apps, you'll see a warning alerting you that the beta has limited capacity and that you might not be able to rejoin if you leave. If you do end up wanting to rejoin, follow the steps above to avoid dealing with a full beta program.

You'll have to uninstall and reinstall the app to revert to the stable version, as it will not arrive as an app update.

