It's funny how the more technology advances, the deeper we need to dig into the settings menus to perform basic tasks. Even actions like signing out of Netflix on a smart TV could require following a step-by-step guide like this one. It's the same whether you have the cheapest model or one of the best Google TVs money can buy.

So, let's get right into it. Below, we go over several easy ways to log out of Netflix on any modern smart TV, regardless of brand and operating system. There's even a tip for when the TV you want to sign out of is not near.

Sign out of Netflix on a smart TV from the Get Help screen

The Sign Out button in the Netflix app on your TV is in the Get Help section. This is true for most (if not all) smart TV sets released recently and with up-to-date software, including Samsung, Sony, LG, and Roku TVs. Here's how to get there:

Go to the Netflix home screen. Press Left on your TV remote to open the sidebar. Navigate to Get Help at the bottom of the list. Select Sign Out In the Get Help screen and confirm.

Depending on your TV software, the Get Help button is in the lower-left or lower-right corner of your TV screen. If it is not there, look for a Settings screen or a cog wheel icon. Try the next step if you can't locate the Sign Out option.

The Get Help menu offers a variety of tools for troubleshooting common issues. It may not be able to solve all the Google TV problems you may encounter, but it could be helpful if you experience Netflix playback problems.

Sign out of Netflix on a smart TV using a key combination

A hidden key combination in the Netflix app opens the Get Help menu from any screen. It works on smart TVs from any brand. To input the key combination, point your remote at the TV and use the arrow keys to enter the following:

Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up

The Get Help screen appears on your TV. Use the remote to select Sign Out at the bottom of the list.

If that doesn't work

If you require further help, perhaps if you have an older TV model and the menus look different, consult the official Netflix support pages for Samsung, Sony, LG, and Roku smart TVs. Or keep reading our guide to learn how to sign out of Netflix from a different device.

Sign out of Netflix from the web

This is what you'll do if you don't have access to the TV you want to sign out. You can manage your devices from the Netflix website. You can log out from any other device, such as a phone, tablet, or laptop, as long as that device has a web browser and an internet connection. Here's how to do it:

Open the Netflix manage access and devices page. You may be asked to sign in with your Netflix account to proceed. Tap the Sign Out button next to the device you want to sign out of.

When should you log out of Netflix on a smart TV?

A common reason to log out of Netflix is to switch accounts. Netflix still has a limit on how many devices you can watch on: up to two with a Standard plan and up to four with Premium. You may also want to sign out if you logged in on a smart TV at a hotel or a friend's house. If you sell your smart TV, log out of any accounts and perform a factory reset. It is not the solution to all common Netflix error codes, so check out our dedicated guide for that.