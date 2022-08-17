Sharing your location with loved ones is a convenient way to ensure they know where you are and have a better idea of when you'll reach your destination. There are various ways to share your location, either temporarily or permanently. Sharing your location via Google Maps is probably the easiest method, but you can also share your current location in a simple message. Let's see how you can do it and the various options you have.

Share your location in Google Messages

The simplest way to send your location is by using your traditional messaging app or Google Messages, as it can be sent to anybody without requiring any specific software on their phone. The drawback is that the text message you send contains only your current location and doesn't allow the recipient to track you in real time.

Here's how to send send your location details on Google Messages:

Open Google Messages and start a conversation with the person you want to share your location with. Tap the + button in the lower-left corner and select Location. Close Send your current location or pick from a list of nearby points of interest. Tap the one you want to share and send it using the arrow on the right. The recipient will receive a Google Maps link with your current coordinates. This makes it easy for them to open it on whichever device they're using, as they only need to have a web browser on their device. Keep in mind they won't receive updates if you move or change locations, so although it is easy to share your location, it's not a live one you're sending.

Share your location in WhatsApp

A more advanced way to share your location with people is by using one of the most common messaging apps. WhatsApp allows you to share your current location and offers an option to share your live one for a while. Both options are easily accessible and work across platforms. The only drawback is that the recipient needs to have WhatsApp installed and enabled on their phone. Also, live location is not supported on WhatsApp Desktop.

In any case, sharing your location only takes a few taps:

Open WhatsApp and start a conversation with the person you want to share your location with. Tap the paperclip button in the lower-left corner and select Location. Send your current or live location or pick from a list of nearby points of interest. Tap whichever option suits you best. When sharing your live location, decide how long the recipient can track you: 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours. You can stop sharing it before the countdown ends by tapping the red button. 2 Images Close Wait while the WhatsApp's live location takes a while to refresh. You also have to manually tap the person's location in the conversation feed to access their live location.

Google Maps​​​​ (aka the easiest way to share your location)

Google Maps offers one of the most comprehensive location-sharing features. You can share your live location with someone for an unlimited or preset amount of time, and you can share your current trip so that the recipient sees your location and how much time is left on their trip. Both are simple to set up but require a different process.

Share your live location with someone permanently or for a limited time on Google Maps

This option allows you to share your live location with someone through Google Maps. The person will be able to see your location on a map in real time and your remaining battery percentage, which can give them a clue why you're not picking up their calls.

To share your live location, follow the below steps:

Open Google Maps on your phone. Tap on your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Tap Location sharing. Tap the blue Share Location button. Close Select the duration of your location sharing. You can go as low as 15 minutes and as high as 24 hours. Otherwise, you can share your location permanently until you turn it off. For example, this can be useful when sharing your location with your family. Select who you want to share your location with. By default, Google Maps recommends your most frequent contacts. Tap More on the right of your contacts to select someone from your list manually. There is another More button in the lower-right corner of the screen, allowing you to generate a sharing link. Avoid using this option, as anyone with the link can see your live location. Close The recipient can see your location in real time using Google Maps. They can use the Location Sharing section to easily see your current location, as well as your remaining battery percentage. Close Once you've shared your location with someone, you'll see the list of people you've granted access to in the Location Sharing section. From there, you can tap Stop at any time to revoke access and stop sharing your location with them.

Share your trip progress

Another way to share your live location with Google Maps is by sharing your trip progress. This is a convenient way to share your location and ETA without worrying about sending updates or stopping to share your location. To do this, use Google Maps for guidance while driving. Also, if you stop the guidance during the trip, for a meal break, for instance, it will automatically stop sharing your progress. It's mostly useful for shorter trips and commutes.

Here's how it works:

Open Google Maps on your phone. Select your destination and start driving guidance. On your phone, tap the remaining driving time. Tap Share trip progress. Close Select who you want to share your trip progress with. By default, Google Maps recommends your most frequent contacts. Tap More on the right of your contacts to manually select someone from your list. Alternatively, the icons at the bottom of the screen let you easily share a link using your favorite messaging app. The recipient doesn't necessarily have to have the Google Maps app on their phone, as the link works with a web browser, even on desktop.

Keep your friends and loved ones in the loop

With so many options, you can be sure your loved ones won't have to worry about your location or ETA. Some options are as simple as sharing your current location to quickly meet someone, while others help your friends and family keep an eye on you in real time. Thankfully, all methods let you seamlessly stop sharing your location, helping you maintain privacy when you decide.