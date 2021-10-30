The ability to bookmark links has been a staple browser feature since the early Netscape Navigator days, and it’s now common practice to save interesting websites and services we come across on the internet. Whether you're researching a school project or planning your next vacation, saving URLs as bookmarks helps to keep the search organized. It's also handy to simply use bookmarks as quick access to your most frequently visited sites. While Google Chrome has made it easy to access your bookmarks across your devices, there’s no obvious way of sharing multiple bookmarks with others.

Of course, sharing a single bookmark is as easy as copying the URL and sending it to someone, but you may want to send all the AirBnBs you’ve discovered for your trip in one go to your partner or friend, or forward a set of online tutorials to a new coworker. You may even want a synced folder that other users can add to. This is where Chrome will fail you and you’ll have to look at workarounds in order to get the job done. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Sharing bookmarks by exporting to HTML

This is the easiest way to do it, but not always the most intuitive. You can’t pick and choose which bookmarks are exported — you have to share the entire list, which may contain personal links you don’t want to give away to others.

If that’s not an issue, you can export your bookmarks like so…

Open the Bookmark manager via Chrome’s three-dot menu in the top right corner. You can also do this with the keyboard shortcut ctrl+shift+o (Windows and Linux) or cmd+option+b (Mac). Select the Export bookmarks option in the three-dot menu of the Bookmark manager. Chrome will create an HTML file of all your bookmarks that you can save to your computer and then share.

You could use an HTML editor to remove the links you don’t want to send, but this isn’t something most casual users would be comfortable doing. So be sure your exported bookmarks don’t include links you’d rather not share before sending them.

Once the recipient receives the file, they’ll need to import the bookmarks to their browser. To do that in Chrome, they can follow the same steps as above, but select Import bookmarks from the menu instead of export. They must then select the HTML file you sent, and all the bookmarks you shared will be added to their browser.

Manually copy-pasting from the Bookmarks Manager

A more primitive method is to manually select the bookmarks you need to share, before simply copying and pasting them into a chat or email.

To do this…

Open the Bookmark manager via Chrome’s three-dot menu in the top right corner. You can also do this with the keyboard shortcut ctrl+shift+o (Windows and Linux) or cmd+option+b (Mac). Highlight the bookmarks you’d like to share using shift+click or ctrl/cmd+click and then copy them. Paste them into an email or chat with your intended recipient and hit send.

This can be a bit tedious if the list of bookmarks is a long one or if you have to do it frequently and the output isn't the most user-friendly, since there's no way for the recipient to easily import all of the bookmarks. It is the simplest method of sharing a selection of your bookmarks, though.

Third-party extensions

The above two methods may feel too rudimentary compared to using third-party Chrome extensions that let you share bookmarks more intuitively. There are a few different extensions that promise this kind of functionality, but the one we've found to be most reliable is TeamSync Bookmarks. It creates a folder in your bookmarks bar that is synced with a group of verified email contacts. If you want to maintain a group of shared bookmarks with others, this will help you accomplish that mission. Even this extension has some mixed reviews, although we found it worked perfectly in our tests — your mileage may vary. Here’s how to use it...

Download TeamSync Bookmarks from the Chrome Web Store. Create an account (Google login is available as an easy option). The extension works by creating folders that are synced via email. Create a folder and enter the email addresses of the people you want to share bookmarks with. Save all the bookmarks you want to share in the folder that's created. The other users also have to install the extension in their browser and login using the email address you invited them with (they should have an invite in their inbox). They will then see the same folder in their bookmarks bar, and all the bookmarks you save in that folder will automatically be synced, as will anything they add.

Another thing to note is that TeamSync Bookmarks has two plans. The free plan lets you share bookmarks with up to 4 people, while the premium plan ($60/year or $8/month) lets you share and sync bookmarks with more than one group or more than 20 members.

Google Collections — A better way?

Chrome may not have the most intuitive solution for collaborating on bookmarks, but Google actually has a better way of doing things in its main mobile app. If you come across something you'd like to save while searching with the Google app, you can add it to a Collection to access it later. You can group these links in folders and even add people as collaborators. Truth be told, this is the feature the Chrome browser is crying out for. Instead, Google has buried it in the Google app. But at least it exists, and it’s actually a great way of sharing links with others. Here’s how to use it...

Go to the Collections tab in the Google App on Android or iOS. It’s the last tab in the bottom navigation. Here, you can use the + New button in the top right corner to create a new Collection (folder). Once you’ve given the Collection a name, you’ll see your profile picture below the title and an option to add other people beside it. Be sure to turn on link sharing when asked. You can choose to keep it view-only or let people make changes, much like sharing a Google Doc. Now choose who you’d like to share your Collection with. You don’t have to do this right away, though, if you’d rather add some links to the Collection first. To save a webpage to the Collection, open a link via the Google app and you’ll see a bookmark icon in the top bar that will allow you to save the webpage. By default, it will be saved in the last Collection you used, but you can change which Collection it’s saved to at the bottom after bookmarking. This link will now be synced in that Collection for you or your collaborators to view later on.

These are the most convenient ways that you can use to share bookmarks with your friends and family from Google Chrome (or the Google app). If you know of any other useful tips, let us know in the comments below.

