If you're regularly switching between devices throughout the day, you've probably wanted to continue browsing on the same Chrome tab from a different device. Whether you have to leave your computer in the middle of reading an article or are having trouble viewing a page on your phone, sharing tabs can help simplify your life.

The only requirement is for you to be signed in to the same Google account across your devices. There's no need to worry about syncing your phone; Google does that automatically. It's worth taking the moment to appropriately name your devices, though, especially if you are signed in to more than two; otherwise, you'll spend a while debating whether your laptop is DESKTOP-9KDM3 or DESKTOP-10DM91. Don't be like me.

In this guide, I'll show you how to share desktop Chrome tabs to mobile, and vice versa. There are a few ways of doing this, so try each one to see what works best for you.

All these methods share the tab instantly between devices. If you're looking to open a tab that you opened earlier in the day, I've included instructions on how to access tabs on other devices through Chrome's History menu.

How to share Chrome tabs from your phone to your desktop

There are two options for sharing tabs phone-to-desktop. You can also use this method to share a URL to a contact, or copy it for later.

Share through Chrome's menu

Tap URL to share

Tap the three-button menu at the top right of your screen. Tap Share. Tap Send to your devices. Tap the device you wish to share to. 4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand Close A pop-up window should now appear on the device. Tap Open in new tab on the pop-up window. Expand Close

You can also access the Share menu without heading into Chrome's Settings menu.

Tap the URL box at the top of your screen. Tap the Share button (three dots connected by two lines to the right of the URL). 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close

From here, you can share the tab to your device in the same way.

How to share Chrome tabs from your desktop to your phone

Right-click the tab/URL/page

This is the quickest and easiest method. All it takes is two clicks to send the tab to your phone.

Click the Share button at the right of your address bar. Click Send to your devices. Click the device you wish to share to. Chrome will now send a notification to your phone with the URL. Tap this notification to open the tab.

4 Images Expand Expand Expand Expand

Close

Scan the tab's QR code

While this method is more cumbersome, you can print it out for future reference, and it is scannable for any phone.

Click the Share button at the right of your address bar. Click QR code. Click Download to download an image of the code. Open the camera app on your phone. View the QR code through your camera. Tap the pop-up window to open the tab.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Open Chrome tabs through History

Chrome's browser history combines results from all devices signed in with the same account. So if you want to find something you opened earlier, you can access it from any device. While not technically a method of sharing tabs, it's an effective way to find a site you accessed on a different device.

How to access other devices' history from desktop Chrome

Click the three-button menu at the top right of your browser. Hover your mouse over History to bring up the History sub-menu. Click History. You can also use the shortcut Ctrl+H to access this menu. Click Tabs from other devices. Click the tab you wish to open.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

How to access other devices' history from mobile Chrome

Unfortunately, the mobile Chrome app doesn't sort your history by device. All browsing history is presented (rather inconveniently) in one list. You'll have to do this manually.

Tap the three-button menu at the top right of your screen. Tap History. Scroll down to find the tab you're looking for.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Sharing tabs is simple. There is no limit to the number of devices you can add; just make sure you sign in with the same account (and give them appropriate names.)

It's official: You all pre-ordered a ton of Samsung Galaxy S22s According to Samsung, this was its best-selling smartphone and tablet launch to date

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email