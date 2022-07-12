Creating an Amazon Wish List is a great way to manage your shopping list. But while a wish list is great for personal use, sharing your wish list helps your friends and family members see what items you're looking for. Plus, it's perfect if you're putting together a Christmas or birthday list.

We'll show you how to share your Amazon list on the mobile app and the desktop website. If you've never created a wish list before, follow our guide on how to create a list. Don't worry about what privacy setting your list is on, it will automatically change when you share it.

Both methods have slightly different sharing options, but both will allow you to create and share a wish list link.

How to share your Amazon Wish List on your Android or iPhone

These instructions are identical for Android and iPhone. It's a slightly better way to share your list than on a desktop, as you can also share it via text message, social media, and messaging apps.

Open the Amazon app. Tap the Profile button. Tap Your Lists to access the list page. 2 Images Close Select one of your lists. Tap the Invite button in the upper-left corner of your screen. Select one of the viewing options: View Only prevents anyone from making edits to your list.

prevents anyone from making edits to your list. View and Edit only allows people to add or remove items. They can't change the list name or settings, nor can they set themselves as the list owner. Select one of the preselected options to share your list, or tap More to share through an app. 3 Images Close

How to share your Amazon Wish List on your Mac or PC

Here's how to share your wish list when you access your Amazon account from a desktop web browser:

Open the Amazon Website. Click the Account & Lists drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Your Lists to access the list page. 2 Images Close Select one of your lists. Click the Invite button in the upper-left corner of your list. You can also click Send list to others in the upper-right corner of your list. Select one of the viewing options: View Only prevents anyone from making edits to your list.

prevents anyone from making edits to your list. View and Edit only allows people to add or remove items. They can't change the list's settings or set themselves as the list owner. Click Copy link to create a wish list link or select Invite by email. 2 Images Close

Share your Amazon Wish List to ensure everyone knows what you want

Whether you're creating a gift registry, birthday list, or want to collaborate on gift ideas for someone else, an Amazon Wish List can help you out. They're also fantastic for keeping track of deals, especially for events like Amazon Prime Day.