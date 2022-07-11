With Netflix's recent price hike, it's only natural to look for cheaper alternatives to satiate your binge-watching addiction. One of the best options is Amazon Prime Video, known for supplying a high-quality 4K-supported on-demand streaming service across many devices. Amazon Prime Video is free for any Amazon Prime subscriber and can even be customized with more channels that suit your tastes.

Best of all, Amazon makes it easier than ever to share your Amazon Prime Video experience, thanks to Amazon Household. Anyone signed up for the feature can log into a connected Amazon account at no additional cost, unlike Netflix, which may charge for sharing accounts. So in today's guide, Android Police will walk you through how sharing accounts through Amazon Household works and how to get started watching Amazon Prime Video by logging into your linked account.

What is Amazon Household?

Amazon Household is a feature where up to six family members can share the same account: two adults 18+ (including the original account holder), two teens ages 13-17, and two children under 13. For teens and children, the two adults in the household can monitor what Prime benefits (note that children don't have access) they have access to, shopping expenditures (teens only), and controlled access to the family library. You only need one adult to hold an Amazon Prime account in the household, so everyone else can gain the benefits after logging into their own Amazon account.

Note: Prime benefits can't be shared if you're an Amazon student Prime member, only a Prime video member, or are already receiving benefits from someone else.

How to add a member to your Amazon Household

Completing these steps with every member you wish to add is recommended since the process requires verification and consent between both parties. Both members must have an Amazon account, one being an Amazon Prime member, and must share payment information between both. Only a trusted person in your family should be considered due to this sharing of sensitive and private information.

Open your web browser and visit Amazon Household. Sign in to your Amazon Prime account. Once you're signed in, you'll be redirected to the Amazon Household main page. 2 Images Close On the Amazon Household main page, tap on Add Adult. Enter your member's name and email, then select Continue. 2 Images Close Tap on Agree and continue after consenting to share your wallet and digital content/Prime benefits with your member. Select which content you'll share on the next page with your member (Apps/Games, Audiobooks, eBooks). Note: You do not have to select any options if you want your members only to have access to Amazon Prime Video. 2 Images Close Tap on Send Invite, then ask your member to confirm and check the supplied email address within 14 days; after your member follows the steps to gain access, they can join your Amazon Household. Your member needs to log in to verify their account and confirm shared access to debit and credit card information from the Amazon Household; this is important if you want access to all Amazon Prime benefits. To cancel the invitation, tap on Manage Your Household Members > Adults > Cancel Invite. To add other adults, you'll have to remove your current member and re-add them using the same steps.

How to share your Amazon Prime Video account using Amazon Household

Once extra accounts have been added to Amazon Household, you'll be able to experience Amazon Prime benefits as long as one member in the group is an Amazon Prime subscriber. One of its benefits includes accessing Amazon Prime Video. Here's how to get started.

Launch the Google Play Store and install Amazon Prime Video (see our widget below for the download link). Once the app is finished installing, open the app and sign in with your Amazon account linked to the Amazon Household. 2 Images Close If your account isn't receiving the Amazon Prime benefits, make sure to enable sharing payment information on both ends through the Amazon Household feature; otherwise, it will not work.

Bring your popcorn, it's time to binge

Adding Amazon Household to your Prime account lets you share your premium Prime benefits with your family. Although sometimes you may desire to extend these experiences with close friends and relatives, sadly, there's a limit to how many people can be added to your Amazon Household list. Luckily, Amazon offers another method of getting others involved in your experience, and that's through the Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature, where everyone (within the same region) can view content simultaneously if they are a Prime Video member or an Amazon Prime subscriber. With all these ways to share your Prime Video experiences, there's no shortage of methods to watch Amazon content with family and friends. Let the popcorn popping commence!