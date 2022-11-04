Digital calendars help us manage our schedule with automatic reminders and synchronization across devices. Google Calendar is one of our favorite calendar apps. It has a user-friendly interface and built-in integration with other Google services, such as Gmail and Tasks. In addition to being a great solution to organize your day, Google Calendar lets you share your calendar with others, allowing them to have visibility on your schedule and availability.

How sharing works in Google Calendars

Sharing your calendar is convenient if you'd like your co-workers or family members to know about your meetings and appointments or show them when you're busy or free. Shared calendars are also a great way to keep track of common events and appointments, whether it's a family one shared with the household to know about upcoming gatherings, trips, and appointments or a team calendar to track team meetings and training.

There are different ways to share a calendar. It can be done privately with specific people, allowing you to control who can see your schedule and whether they can review your availability or meeting details. You can also share a calendar publicly using a link, making it accessible to anybody with the URL. Each calendar can be shared independently, meaning you can keep your personal calendar private and only share another one with your family or co-workers. Whichever way you prefer, the process is easy and only takes a few minutes.

We recommend having access to a computer, as the iOS and Android apps don't allow you to share your calendar. If you don't, you can use desktop browsing on your mobile phone or tablet, even though the experience won't be great.

How to share your Google Calendar with specific people

This option is the most convenient one, especially when sharing a personal calendar, because it lets you control who can see what data. This process lets you share a single calendar, which means you have to repeat the below steps for the other calendars you'd like to share.

Using your computer's web browser, go to Google Calendar. Locate the calendar you'd like to share under My calendars on the left part of the screen. Hover over the calendar you'd like to share and click the ⋮ overflow menu. Click Settings and sharing. On the left, click Share with specific people. Click Add People. Enter the email or person's name. You can share your calendar with several people at once and don't have to repeat the process for each person. Select the appropriate permissions: See only free/busy lets them see when your appointments are, but not their titles or details. Use this permission to share your schedule with co-workers that don't need to know what your meetings are about.

lets them see when your appointments are, but not their titles or details. Use this permission to share your schedule with co-workers that don't need to know what your meetings are about. See all event details allows them to review the meeting title and the details, including the location, agenda, potential links, and attachments.

allows them to review the meeting title and the details, including the location, agenda, potential links, and attachments. Make changes to events allows the person to edit your calendar, meaning they can create meetings on your behalf and change appointments. Use this setting for your assistant or when sharing a team calendar where various people can collaborate.

allows the person to edit your calendar, meaning they can create meetings on your behalf and change appointments. Use this setting for your assistant or when sharing a team calendar where various people can collaborate. Make changes and manage sharing lets the people you share the calendar with do all of the above and also share or unshare it with others. Use this option for people who co-manage a calendar with you. Click Send to confirm the process and share your calendar with them.

How to share your Google Calendar with a public link

Sometimes, it makes more sense to open a calendar to the whole world instead of manually sharing it with specific people. This is useful for venues that share their upcoming events with clients, for example. Here's how to do it:

Using your computer's web browser, go to Google Calendar. Locate the calendar you'd like to share under My calendars on the left part of the screen. Hover over the calendar you'd like to share and click the ⋮ overflow menu. Click Settings and sharing. On the left, click Access permissions for events. Click Make available to public and select whether people can see the full event details or whether you're free or busy. Click the Get shareable link button and select Copy Link to share your public link. The link can be transferred to other people, and it may even end up on a search engine, so pay attention to what's on that calendar.

How to unshare a Google Calendar

Regardless of the method you've used above, unsharing a calendar is simple:

Using your computer's web browser, go to Google Calendar. Locate the calendar you'd like to share under My calendars on the left part of the screen. Hover over the calendar you'd like to share and click the ⋮ overflow menu. Click Settings and sharing. For privately shared calendars, tap the X icon next to the person's name under Share with specific people. For publicly shared calendars, untick Make available to public under Access permissions for events.

Own your calendar

Now that you know how to share your calendar, you can make it easier for others to keep track of upcoming events and schedule appointments with you. You can also go a step further and check out our tips on how to make the most out of Google Calendar, which works on any platform, including Android, iOS, and computers, making it easy to be ahead of schedule.

Google Calendar is also perfectly integrated with most Google Assistant smart speakers and displays, making it a breeze to check your schedule when getting ready or commuting without having to touch your device.