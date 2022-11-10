Google Spaces is the company's latest move to win over small teams, startups, and organizations. Instead of creating a separate app, Google built Spaces into Gmail web. Spaces is accessible via Gmail and Google Chat mobile, desktop, and even the top Chromebooks. You can create a group of people, share files, assign tasks, and collaborate seamlessly with others to get the job done. Let's set up a space and check it in action.

What is Google Spaces?

Last year Google announced integrating chat, files, tasks, and other Google services under Gmail in a major makeover. With the latest redesign, Gmail isn't limited to sending or receiving emails. It's an integrated workspace to create a new space for different topics and discussions, share files, and compose Google Meet group calls without leaving the Gmail tab.

Previously known as Rooms, Spaces lets you invite and chat with team members, collaborate on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, compose a quick Meet call, and improve the group productivity to the next level.

How to create a new space

While Google Spaces is available on the web and mobile platforms, the experience is best suited on the desktop. We will use Gmail web to create and manage new spaces.

Head to Gmail on the web. Select Spaces from the left sidebar. Click the New space button in the upper-left corner. Select Create space. Add an emoji to your space, give it a name, write a description, and invite members by their Gmail ID to the group. Select Create.

Your new space is ready to use in Gmail. Once your invited members join the space, you can check the list from the Space name > View members menu. You can check the space manager and pending invitations from the same menu.

You can click the space name at the top and select Add people from the drop-down menu to invite more members to the conversation.

How to manage Google Spaces notifications

Frequent notifications throughout the day might interrupt your workflow when you have dozens of team members in a space. You can tweak notification settings for a specific space.

Open Spaces in Gmail web (refer to the steps above). Select a space from which you get constant irrelevant notifications. Click the space name at the top and open Notifications. Select the radio button beside Notify less to get alerts for mentions only.

You can also select Notifications off and disable all alerts from the space. If you set your status to Do not disturb from the top menu, Google Spaces mutes all notifications.

How to use Google Spaces chat features

Google space is packed with useful features to stay in touch with team members. You can click A in the chat menu to enable rich text editor options like Bold, Italic, Underline, colors to point out details, bullet points, and strikethrough. Google has also integrated emojis and GIF menus to add fun to boring conversations.

You can click the + icon beside the chat menu to share a Google Docs, Slides, or Sheets file from your Drive account. You should select the Share menu to send a local file from your PC or Mac to the group conversation. The ability to host a group video meeting from the same menu is also a neat add-on.

Spaces also allows you to share emoji reactions to a message and a forward option to save messages to your Gmail inbox.

How to manage Google Space message history

You can auto-delete team chat history after 24 hours. The option allows you to remove unnecessary messages from the conversation.

Open Google Space from the Gmail sidebar (refer to the steps above). Click the space name at the top and select Turn off history from the drop-down menu. Messages sent with history off are deleted after 24 hours.

You can revert the change from the same menu.

How to pin important Spaces

Unlike Slack or Microsoft Teams, you can't create different channels under the same organization. You must create a new space for a different conversation or topic and invite members again. When you deal with multiple teams worldwide, you may have dozens of spaces to manage in Gmail. You should pin important spaces at the top to never miss a message.

Go to the Spaces tab in Gmail (check the steps above). Select the space name at the top and click Pin. Repeat the same for all necessary spaces in Gmail.

How to assign tasks in Spaces

There are two ways to assign a task to a team member in a space. You can assign a to-do from the Chat menu or move to the Tasks tab.

Hover the mouse cursor over a message and select the More menu (the three-dot icon). Select Create space task. Add a date, choose a time, and select a team member. Move to the Tasks tab and assign to-dos.

Your assigned tasks appear under My Tasks in the Google Tasks app on the web and mobile.

How to enable and use Google Spaces on your phone

If you want to use Google Spaces on your smartphone, you'll need to enable Chat in Gmail on mobile to use the Chat and Spaces tab. This works on the Google Chat app for Android as well as the iOS app in the App Store for iPhone users. Here's what you need to do:

Launch Gmail on your phone. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner and open Settings. 2 Images Close Select your Gmail account. Under the General menu, enable the checkmark beside Chat. 3 Images Close

You can also download a separate Google Chat app from the Play Store to check your conversations and spaces.

Keep your team's productivity in check

We look forward to seeing how Google improves Spaces with future updates. Mobile users should enable the same in Gmail instead of dealing with another app. Speaking of which, Gmail is a feature-rich email client on Android. Check our dedicated guide to learn the best Gmail tips and tricks.