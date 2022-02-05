Google Maps is the most popular mapping app for Android, boasting over 10 billion installs. Regularly updated with handy tools, it's one of the best Android apps out there. But there are plenty of ways to utilize this tool beyond simple directions, and setting your commute is the simplest.

Setting your commute on Google Maps tells you when to leave, the volume of traffic, the quickest route to take, and any potential obstructions. Once set up, you'll be able to access all this information through a couple of taps.

Previous versions of Google Maps had a Commute tab. This has now been grouped under the Go tab. If you still see a Commute tab instead of Go, you'll need to update your Google Maps app. We used an Android in this post but the steps apply to the Google Maps iOS app for iPhones.

How to set up your home and work addresses in Google Maps

You'll first need to set your Home and Work addresses in Google Maps. If you already have these addresses set up, you can skip these steps.

Open Google Maps. Tap the Google Maps logo in the upper-left corner. Underneath the Home heading, tap Set location. Enter your address and select the correct address from the drop-down menu. 4 Images Close When you are returned to the previous menu, look underneath the Work heading and tap Set location. Enter your address and select the correct address from the drop-down menu. Sometimes Google Maps will ask you to confirm your address. Verify the address and tap Done to continue. 4 Images Close

If you work at two jobs or simply head to a location other than your home or work, select More instead of Home or Work to set the location. This allows you to create another location that will save in the same place as your home or workplace.

How to set up your Google Maps commute (Android/iOS)

You need to do this process twice—once for setting your commute to work and once for setting your commute to home.

Open Google Maps. Tap the blue Directions button in the lower-right corner. Enter your Home and Work addresses in the appropriate fields. You can either tap the fields and type them in or tap the Home or Work buttons to autofill the destination field. Tap the method of transportation you use. 3 Images Close Tap Pin. If you use public transportation, you will need to confirm a method of transport first. 2 Images Close

How check your Google Maps commute for delays or traffic

Now that your commute is set up, it's quick and easy to check its status.

Open Google Maps. Tap the Go tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap the commute you pinned earlier. Tap the Steps button. 3 Images Close

From this screen, you can see all the potential delays associated with your commute, along with any other information that might affect your traveling. When you're ready to head out, tap the Start button at the bottom of the screen.

Take a shortcut and create a routine

Google also provides a fantastic way of automating your commute steps via its Routines feature. If you're recent convert (Goodbye Apple Maps!), take a few minutes to learn our favorite Google Maps tips and tricks.