Choosing a secure VPN app for your Android phone or tablet is a great way to enhance your security and privacy on that device. However, setting up a VPN on your router protects every device connected to the router's network. This is an efficient way of protecting devices that don't leave the house, like your smart TV or desktop computer.

We walk you through how to set up a VPN on your router, including everything you need to get started. If you need a VPN while out and about, consider one of the latest Google Pixel phones, which come with free access to Google One's VPN.

How does a VPN on your router work?

You can set up a VPN client, not a server, on your router. You'll still need access to a VPN server. There are plenty of options, but you can make your own VPN, which gives you complete control over the server.

After setting up a VPN client on your router and connecting it to a VPN server, every device on that network is routed through the VPN server. You don't need to set up separate clients on each device.

Many routers don't support VPNs. Searching your internet service provider's FAQ is the easiest way to check. They tell you if their routers support VPNs or not.

The pros and cons of setting up a VPN on your router

Before setting up a VPN on your router, consider the pros and cons.

Pros

Protects every device on your network at once.

Protects devices that can't install VPN clients.

VPN is permanently active.

Protects visitor's devices.

Cons

Network traffic between your device and the router isn't encrypted.

Difficult to configure your VPN settings.

Many routers don't support VPNs.

More difficult to set up than a VPN client on your device.

Everything you need to set up a VPN on your router

Before setting up a VPN on your router, you'll need your router's default IP address, your VPN server's credentials, and configuration files. We walk you through how to find this information and get it ready for setting up a VPN on your router.

How to find your router's default IP address

If you know how to access your router's configuration page with its IP address, skip to the next section.

This address is usually 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1. Copy one of these addresses into your desktop browser's address bar. If this results in a "This site can't be reached" message, find the IP address for your router manually. Here's how to find it on Windows, Android, and iOS devices.

You must be connected to your router's network for each device to find its IP address.

Find an IP address on Windows

Open the Command Prompt app. Enter ipconfig in the console and press Enter on your keyboard. Copy the number next to Default Gateway.

Find an IP address on Android and iOS

Android and iOS store the address of the currently connected router in the same place. We provide screenshots from an Android phone, but you can follow the steps whether you're an Android tablet, iPhone, or iPad.

Open your phone or tablet's Settings app. Tap Wi-Fi. Tap your connected network. Scroll down and copy the number next to Gateway (Router on iOS devices). Close

How to find your VPN server's credentials

Every VPN service provides credentials for manual VPN setups. These credentials are not the same as the username and password you use to sign in to your VPN.

To find your VPN server's credentials, open the support page for your VPN and search for "OpenVPN setups." These steps differ between VPN services, so follow the official support page rather than a generic guide.

You'll acquire configuration files during this step. Download these onto the same device you're setting up your VPN from. You'll upload them to your router.

How to set up a VPN on your router

You have your router's IP address and VPN credentials. You're ready to set up your client. Before you start, enter "What is my IP address" into a search engine and check the result. You'll need this number later to check if your VPN is working.

Take your router's IP address and copy it into your browser. You should be presented with a web page with your internet service provider's (ISP) log and information regarding your Wi-Fi network and router.

This interface differs for every router, including routers from the same ISP. The following instructions are relevant regardless of your interface:

Click Advanced or Advanced Settings from your router's menu. Enter using your username and password for your router. This is often admin for the username and Wi-Fi password. Click VPN Client. Enter your VPN credentials. Upload your configuration file.

Many VPN services provide detailed guides on how to set up their VPN with compatible routers.

After your VPN is set up, search for "What is my VPN" in a search engine and compare it with your results from earlier. If the numbers are different, you successfully set up your VPN.

Protect your whole network with a VPN

Setting up a VPN on your router is a great way to protect all the devices on your network simultaneously, but it isn't without downsides. It may be worth purchasing a VPN service that supports multiple devices with one subscription.

If you're still unsure about setting up a VPN, follow our beginner guide for VPNs to understand precisely what you're working with.