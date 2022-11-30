With the increasing number of Twitter account hijackings, securing your social accounts on your best Android phone or other devices is essential. Using two-factor authentication is one of the best ways to do it. Two-factor authentication, or 2FA, is a way to add a layer of security so that an account hijacker can't sign in to your account, even with your username and password. This guide shows you how to set up two-factor authentication to protect your Twitter account.

There are different types of two-factor authentication methods: text, dedicated authenticator apps, a physical security key, and email. Twitter uses the first three methods of 2FA, and one of the first two is what you'll use the most.

How to enable 2FA on Twitter

While setting up two-factor authentication with a phone number is straightforward, if you select 2FA via an authenticator app, you'd need to download one first. Here are some of the best 2FA apps.

Using an authenticator app

Go to Twitter.com or open the Twitter mobile app. Click More > Settings and Support > Settings and privacy. Then go to Security and account access > Security. Click Two-factor authentication. Check the Authentication app option. Click Get started and scan the QR code using an authentication app. Enter the code shown in the authentication app. Once done, click Get backup code. On the next page, click Copy code or make a note of the backup code, then store it in a safe place. It may come in handy if you lose access to your device.

Using your phone number

Follow the first three steps from the above section. In the Two-factor authentication menu, click the Text message option. Tap Get started. Upon confirmation, Twitter sends you a one-time code to the phone number you saved on it. If your current phone number is no longer the same as the one you saved on Twitter, you'll need to update it. To do so, go to More > Settings and Support > Settings and privacy > Account Information > Phone. Enter the one-time code and click Confirm.

It's good to have multiple two-factor authentication methods enabled. Doing the same ensures you can log in if one of the 2FA methods acts up. We recommend enabling 2FA via a phone number and using an authenticator app. However, using 2FA via an authenticator app is more secure than text messages.

Using a security key

Follow the first three steps from the first section. Select the Security key option. You're prompted to add a key. If you have a USB key like the YubiKey from Yubiko, click add USB Security key and insert the key into your device's USB slot, or tap it at the back if your device has NFC. You can also use your phone's fingerprint sensor for authentication. All you need to do is select your device, follow the on-screen instructions on your phone, and select Authenticate via fingerprint scanner/Face ID > Save your phone as a key.

Besides securing your social accounts, a YubiKey is also a terrific device for unlocking your laptop. It is a great solution for anyone who wants to add an extra layer of security to their devices and accounts.

2FA isn't unhackable, but it's more secure

While 2FA is effective at keeping your accounts safe, it isn't unhackable. A recent study suggests that bypassing 2FA is possible using Man-in-the-middle attacks, which is a type of cyberattack where a hacker impersonates a website and eavesdrops to serve the victim what may look like an official login form to steal passwords and personal information.

It's still important to have 2FA set up on your social media accounts as well as bank accounts that support it. There's no easy answer to online security, but prevention is always better than cure.