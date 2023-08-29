Sonos produces a range of excellent home speakers that are packed with smart features and ready for a wide range of sound services. They're one of the best options if you want both Google Assistant and Alexa in your speakers. Plus, they are a common choice for a big home entertainment system upgrade. We're big fans of the Sonos Era 300 for whole-room sound.

But adopting a new system like Sonos requires some setup work, and it's more involved than plugging your speakers into the right connections. Sonos offers wireless support and requires an internet setup to activate all its features, so there are a few steps. Here's everything you need to do when you're ready to get started.

How to set up your Sonos device

These steps apply to all Sonos speakers and ancillary items like the Sonos Connect. Make sure your home Wi-Fi network is available and have your Wi-Fi password before you begin. The steps shouldn't take longer than 15 minutes or so.

Get everything ready. Unbox your speaker, connect it to a power source, and turn it on. You don't have to position it in the perfect spot while setting it up, but placing the speakers in the right locations may save some time. Some Sonos speakers flash a green light when they're ready. Have your mobile device, like your Android phone, ready. Download the Sonos app. You can find it on the Google Play Store. The app is an all-purpose hub for all Sonos devices. You'll need it for setup and monitoring purposes. Select Set up a new system in the Sonos app to get started. Position yourself and your mobile device near the powered-up Sonos speaker. Create an account. When you open the Sonos app, Sonos prompts you to create an account with the brand. This is another required step, so enter your information, add your password to your password manager if you have one, and complete the authentication steps. Wait for the app to detect your new Sonos device. When the correct product appears as detected in a pop-up, select Add to begin the setup process. If this doesn't work, the app may ask you to choose your Sonos speaker from a lineup or something similar. 2 Images Close The Sonos app takes you through several steps to get set up. Select Continue as needed. Enter your Wi-Fi network information and password to get your device online. To connect devices like a Bridge, connect the device to your router with an Ethernet cable and choose the right setup process. For most devices like speakers, move ahead with a standard setup. Choose a name for your Sonos speaker, and assign it a room if necessary. Close Connect the speaker to your preferred smart system for voice control. After setting up the Sonos, you can open apps like Alexa or Google Assistant and add it as a new device. This gives the speaker access to music services you may already have. If available, Sonos may prompt you to set up Trueplay with an iOS device, which improves environmental sound. Go through the Trueplay detection process if it's an option. Play some music. You can use your voice assistant, Bluetooth, or the Sonos app. You can jump into Sonos Radio or connect your other devices in the Services and Voice section of Settings. The Sonos app also imports your music files from an existing library, although this step is better done with the Sonos app on a desktop computer. Test the sound and make sure the audio is everything you want. Sonos speakers support Dolby Atmos for tricks like spatial audio and more. You can also experiment with various modes and other adjustments, particularly for surround sound setups.

These steps work great for the majority of Sonos devices. There are some occasions, such as when mounting outdoor speakers or setting up a complex surround sound system, that you may want the help of a professional certified for Sonos installation.

Adding more devices to your Sonos system

If you get a new Sonos device, adding it is even simpler. Open the app, select Settings, and select System. Then, choose Add Product. The Sonos app lets you choose your new speaker and quickly complete the setup process.

There are some exceptions to these processes. For example, older Sonos speakers may not be compatible with the current version of the Sonos app. But as long as you have a Sonos speaker from the past few years, you shouldn't run into any problems.

Enjoy your Sonos tunes

Your Sonos speaker is ready to go! Update the Sonos app regularly so that everything keeps working well. If you have Wi-Fi connection problems, reposition the speaker or connect it with an Ethernet cable. Look at our guide for the best mesh Wi-Fi routers for more ways to solve connection issues.