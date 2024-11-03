There isn't a shortage of email apps on Android, and Proton Mail stands out due to its robust encryption and commitment to user privacy. If you frequently share confidential messages and files over email, Proton's offering can be a safe haven for your online communications. Aside from a capable web version and desktop apps, Proton offers mobile apps on iPhone and Android.

In this guide, we walk you through the simple process of setting up and customizing Proton Mail on an Android device.

Related 8 best email apps for Android If you're tired of Gmail, there are plenty of other great options available

Download and set up Proton Mail

Proton Mail is readily available to download from the Google Play Store. After you have a relevant Proton account with an active subscription, use the link below to set it up.

Download and install Proton Mail using the link below. Tap Sign in and enter your account details. Syncing your email inbox to Proton Mail only takes a few seconds. Close

Customize Proton Mail on Android

Proton has done a decent job by offering several customization options on Android. Existing Gmail and Outlook users won't have difficulty setting up a familiar environment on their devices. Let's go over them quickly.

Change the Proton Mail theme

Although Proton Mail's mobile apps don't offer the wide range of themes found in the web version, you can still activate the dark theme by following these steps.

Open Proton Mail on Android. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner and open Settings. Close Tap Theme under App settings. Tap the radio button beside Dark. Close

Tweak swipe actions on Proton Mail

Proton Mail supports left and right swipe actions. By default, they are set to archive your emails. You can change the behavior from the Settings menu. Here's how.

Go to Proton Settings on your phone (check the steps above). Scroll to Swipe actions. Set specific actions for left-to-right and right-to-left swipe actions. Close

You can pick from actions like move to trash, move to spam, star/unstar, move to archive, and mark as unread/read.

Enable auto-lock on Proton Mail

Being a privacy-focused Gmail alternative, Proton Mail supports PIN and biometrics to keep prying eyes away from your important emails. The company calls it auto lock, where you set a PIN and timer and turn on biometrics. Let's set it up.

Open Proton Mail and go to Settings (check the steps above). Select Auto lock. Enable the Auto lock app toggle and enter a PIN. Type the same to confirm it. You can set the auto lock timer and biometrics for convenience. Close

The option can be handy when you pass your phone to someone for a quick call or your little one for playing games.

Set an email signature in Proton Mail

Do you frequently send important emails right from your Android phone? It's time to set the display name and signature to add a professional touch.

Open Proton Mail Settings (check the steps above). Select your account name. Tap Display name and signature. Close Confirm your display name and add a unique signature. Tap Save, and you are good to go. Close

Organize your messages in Proton Mail

After you start using Proton Mail as your primary email provider, you will soon fill it up with social media, e-commerce, marketing, newsletter, and finance emails. Organizing your inbox is always a good practice and crucial for productivity.

Create folders in Proton Mail

Like most email providers, Proton Mail lets you create folders to organize emails by project, sender, or topic. Instead of having all your messages in one giant list, you can separate them into relevant categories. Here is how.

Open Proton inbox and tap the hamburger menu at the top. Select Create folder under Folders. Give it a relevant name and tap Save. Close Long tap and select emails that you want to move to a folder. Tap the folder menu at the bottom and select a destination folder. Tap Done to confirm your decision. Close

You can also create subfolders. For example, you can create an e-commerce folder and add subfolders for Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, and more.

Use and manage labels in Proton Mail

Labels are like tags or keywords that you can apply to your emails. They provide a flexible way to categorize and organize your messages beyond simple folders. For instance, if you have a Project folder, you can create labels for your clients to track such emails effectively.

Open Proton Mail and go to the side menu. Tap Create label. Enter a label name, pick a color, and tap Save. Close Open an email, tap the overflow menu (the three dots), and select Label as. Tap the checkmark beside a label and select Done. You'll see a small label appearing under such emails. Close

Related Why I ditched Gmail for Proton Mail Two decades of Gmail was enough for me, thanks

Set Proton Mail as the default email app on Android

After your Proton Mail account is up and running, it's time to set it as default on your Android phone. There isn't a straightforward way to do so. Here's what you'll do.

Find and long tap your current default email app and open the app info menu. Tap Open by default and select Clear default preferences. Close

From now on, when you tap on an email address, the system shows the email apps you installed. Tap Proton Mail and select Always.

Close

Take control of your privacy

You have successfully fortified your email security by setting up Proton Mail on Android. You can now send encrypted messages and files without breaking a sweat. Make sure to dive into Proton Mail's extensive customization and organizational features to tailor the app and inbox to your preferences. Use the web version to access advanced Proton Mail features like filters, the writing assistant, and additional tools. Then, check out the best encrypted messaging apps on Android to ensure peace of mind while messaging your loved ones.