Android 15 debuts a highly requested feature: Private Space, a dedicated password-protected environment. In today's digital life, keeping certain aspects private is more crucial than ever. Here is where Private Space, a hidden gem in Android 15, comes into play. It acts as a secure digital apartment with its own set of apps, media library, and personal data. Here's how to set up and use Private Space on your Android phone to unlock a new level of privacy and flexibility.

What is Private Space in Android 15?

If you use Secure Folder on Samsung devices, you'll feel at home with Google's Private Space implementation. Private Space creates a dedicated space on your Android phone to store your personal files, apps, media, and other data. It's turned off by default on your device running Android 15. Unlike Samsung's Secure Folder, Private Space isn't a separate app on your device. It's neatly integrated into the app drawer and remains available at the bottom.

With an active Private Space, you'll have a separate space for your private apps, files, documents, photos, and videos. Think of it as having two phones in one. Private Space is ideal for keeping work emails distinct from personal ones, securing financial applications, and hiding sensitive project and company documents. Let's check it in action.

Using Private Space: Things to keep in mind

Here are several things to keep in mind before you activate and use private space on Android:

Create another Google account for your space to install separate apps and sync your media library to Google Photos.

You can lock the space with a unique PIN or use the existing device biometrics.

Apps in your space are stopped and you don't receive notifications when you lock the space.

Private Space is not appropriate for applications that require background operation or send important notifications, like health apps.

Your installed apps in your Private Space don't appear in the permission manager, privacy dashboard, and other settings when the space is locked.

You can't move your Private Space using the default method when you switch to another phone. You must set it up from scratch.

Avoid installing unknown harmful apps from the web as they may compromise your Private Space data.

Enable Private Space on Android 15

Now that you understand the basics of Private Space, let's set it up.

Open Settings on your Android phone. Scroll to Security & privacy. Scroll to Privacy space and confirm your identity. Close Tap Set up. Follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with another Google account you just created. Close You can use the existing screen lock or choose another one. Close

That's it. You have successfully created a Private Space on your Android phone.

Install apps and move data to your Private Space

It's time to install apps and move your personal data to Private Space. Here's what you'll do.

Open the app drawer and scroll to the bottom to access Private Space. Tap it and unlock it using biometrics. By default, your Private Space has Google Photos, Camera, Google Chrome, Contacts, Files, Pixel Buds, and Play Store. Open Play Store and install apps and games as usual for your Private Space. Open Camera and save images and videos in Private Space's Google Photos. Close

There isn't a direct way to move your existing photos, videos, and files from the device storage to Private Space. You must upload media from Google Photos web or use the built-in camera.

Hide Private Space when locked

By default, your Private Space remains visible at the bottom of the app drawer. However, you can hide it when your Private Space is locked. Here's how.

Open Private Space on your Android phone (refer to the steps above). Select the settings gear. Tap Hide private space. Close Turn on the Hide private space toggle. Open the app drawer, search for Private Space, and select the same to unlock it. Close

Customize Private Space lock

At any point, you can customize Private Space on your device. Go through the steps below.

Open Private Space settings (refer to the steps above). Tap Private Space lock to use another security method. Tap Lock Private Space automatically and select one of the relevant options. Close

Hide Private Space apps from suggestions

When you use Private Space apps, they appear under the app suggestions menu in the app drawer. Refer to the grayed app icons in the screenshot below.

You can turn off the behavior using the steps below.

Long tap the home screen to open settings. Scroll to Suggestions. Turn off the Suggestions in all apps list toggle. Close

Delete Private Space

After the Private Space has served its purpose, delete it from the Settings menu.

Go to Private Space settings (check the steps above). Select delete private space. The system permanently deletes private space from your device. Close

The apps in your space and their data are also removed from your device’s internal storage. Tap Delete to confirm your decision.

Keep prying eyes away

With its unique ability to separate your digital life, Private Space offers a powerful solution for enhancing privacy, productivity, and focus on your Android device. Whether you're a busy professional facing challenges with work-life balance, a concerned parent, or someone who values privacy, Private Space is the first thing to set up after updating your device to Android 15. Aside from Private Space, Android 15 is packed with several handy security add-ons.