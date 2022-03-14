So you've decided to run a Plex server on the Nvidia Shield over the myriad other options. Nvidia has been making variants of the Shield Android TV box for going on seven years now, and it's become a powerful, feature-rich media streamer. It can stream almost any type of media to your TV, even fancy uncompressed audio formats, but it can also serve up media for your other devices with the built-in Plex server. Setup isn't too complex, but there are a few things to know.

What you need

Before you get your heart set on using the Shield as a Plex server, you'll need a few things. First, make sure you've got the right Shield. The base model Shield TV, which is shaped like a tube won't work, as it runs 32-bit apps and is not compatible with the Plex server. You need a previous-gen Shield or the current-gen Pro model (that's what we're using to test).

Unlike some previous versions of the Shield Pro, the current one only has 16GB of internal storage. If you're going to run a Plex Server, you'll probably want to add external storage. For most models, that means a USB flash drive or an external hard drive. The current Shield has two USB 3.0 ports on the back. Some older versions sport a microSD card slot. You can mount network storage for Plex, but this introduces another potential point of failure.

Lastly, you need a reliable network connection to the box. Ideally, this should be an Ethernet cable. However, I've used Wi-Fi 6 with the Shield, and Plex still streams my uncompressed Blu-ray rips reliably.

Enable the server

If you've never launched Plex on the Shield, it will offer to enable the Plex server right off the bat. You can take it up on its offer to save a few clicks, but you should make a trip to the Play Store before you dig in. For some unknown reason, the media server package sometimes gets out-of-date even with auto-update enabled. It's a good idea to ensure you aren't running an ancient version before trying to use the server. Nine times out of ten, problems with connection are because of an outdated app.

To toggle the server on (or off), you just need to pop open the Plex app and scroll down toward the bottom of the settings. Under "Plex Media Server" you can enable/disable the server or change the storage location. The Shield is a capable streaming box, but it's not ideal for configuring libraries and managing settings. The best way to manage your server is to visit the Plex web interface from your computer. Make sure you're signed in with the same Google account as your Shield, and the server will be accessible.

Store and access your media

After going through the setup process, you should give the default settings a going over. The Shield is tuned for transcoding on the fly, but you probably don't want everything down-sampled to 720p. I always set the default streaming to original quality, so I can direct play uncompressed media. You can always manually set the streaming quality if you're on a poor connection.

With the server online, you can install Plex on all your devices, including phones, tablets, TVs, and even lesser streaming boxes. They'll all connect to your Shield to stream your content, and it works even if the Shield is asleep. Be aware, the server may take some time to wake up if you point the Plex library to a network storage location. Luckily, you can get enormous storage in some pretty tiny USB flash drives these days.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors in 2022 Outfit your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with an advanced screen protector to keep it safe and ensure consistent camera and fingerprint reader use.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email