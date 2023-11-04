Hardware is nothing without secure software, and even Android phones, with their robust components, are no exception. But security should be convenient if it's going to be widely adopted, and that's what passkeys are about. They remove the hassle of typing passwords when you log in to your online accounts.

Dashlane is one of the services that allows users to create, use, and manage passkeys across various platforms, and we show you how it works.

How to set up passkeys in the Dashlane web app

Dashlane lets you create and manage passkeys on your web browser.

Create a passkey in the Dashlane web app

To use Dashlane's passkeys on your computer, download the Chrome extension and create an account. The website where you intend to use the passkey must also support passkeys. After you have that, follow these steps:

Launch the Dashlane web app and log in to your account. Open a website that supports passkeys like Google or Adobe. We use Google for this example. Go to myaccount.google.com and select Security > Passkeys. Click the blue Create a passkey button in the upper-right corner of the screen. A Dashlane pop-up box appears, prompting you to complete the process with the third-party service. Click Confirm on the pop-up. Another box appears, telling you the process was successful. Click Done.

Some services, like Google, require you to go to your account settings to activate the passkey feature. Others automatically ask you to set up a passkey while logging in.

Sign in with a passkey saved in the Dashlane web app

After setting up a passkey on a supported service, you can make subsequent logins using Dashlane. Here's how it works:

Launch the Dashlane web app in your browser and log in to your account. Open a website with a saved passkey. In this example, we use Google. Click Next on the account login page. You're asked to confirm your login with a passkey. Click Continue. The Dashlane login pop-up box appears in the upper-right corner. Click Confirm. You're successfully signed in to your account.

Some services require you to specify that you want to log in with a passkey. So, when prompted to enter your password, choose the option to Sign in with passkey instead.

Manage passkeys in the Dashlane web app

You can view, edit, and delete Dashlane passkeys in the web app. Here's how:

Log in to the Dashlane web app. Click the Passkeys tab on the left sidebar. Select the service with the passkey you wish to manage. A right sidebar emerges, showing important information like your username and the website. You can edit the Item name, which controls how a particular passkey is labeled in your vault. You can also add relevant information in the Note section or delete the passkey.

How to set up passkeys in the Dashlane mobile app

You can download Dashlane from the Google Play Store or Apple AppStore and start using passkeys, provided your device runs Android 14 or iOS 17 and later.

For this demonstration, we use the Android app, but the steps are the same on the iOS version.

Create a passkey in the Dashlane mobile app

Before now, you could only create and use passkeys on Android using Google Password Manager. However, Android 14 allows you to manage passkeys using third-party apps like Dashlane. To get started, you must first set Dashlane as an identity provider in your device's Password and Identity settings. After that, follow these steps:

Launch the Dashlane Android app and log in to your account. Open a passkey-supported app. In this case, we use the Google app. Tap your profile icon and navigate to Manage your Google account > Security > Passkeys. Tap Continue. You're asked to unlock your phone with your screen lock. Tap Use passkeys. Dashlane prompts you to create a new key for the app. Select Continue. You may be asked to enter your primary password. 2 Images Close

You can only use passkeys for apps on your Android device but not websites.

Sign in with a passkey saved in the Dashlane mobile app

After setting up a passkey for an app, follow these steps to log in with it:

Launch the Dashlane web app and log in to your account. Open an application with a saved Dashlane passkey. We use Google in this example. Enter your email account on the login page. You're asked to confirm your login with a passkey. Click Continue. Dashlane prompts you to log in to the site. Click Confirm. You're signed in to your account.

Manage passkeys in the Dashlane mobile app

Like the web app, you can view, edit, and delete passkeys in the Dashlane Android app. However, the mobile app doesn't have a dedicated passkey section. Instead, passkeys appear alongside other logins in your vault but take a passkey icon. Here's how to manage your passkeys on Android:

Launch the Dashlane app. You're asked to unlock it with your fingerprint ID. Tap the hamburger icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. A sidebar opens. Select Home from the options. 2 Images Close Tap the More options icon beside the passkey you wish to manage. A box pops up. Select Edit from the options. 2 Images Close Change the item name, add a note, or delete the passkey. Tap the Save icon in the upper-right corner of the display. Close

You need Android 14 and iOS 17 to set up and use Dashlane passkeys on Android and iOS, respectively.

Start using Dashlane passkeys right away

Thanks to the easy process, you can quickly set up and use Dashlane passkeys on your computer via the web app. However, unless you own a Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, you may not be able to use the service on your Android phone for a few months. Aside from passkeys, Dashlane is also one of the best password managers on the market.