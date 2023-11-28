Netflix is packed with content, including a kids profile with lots of kid-friendly content, games, animation, and endless recommendations about what to watch. Many parents want to moderate this vast library and make sure their children don't jump into inappropriate content or access profiles that are best left for the binge-watching adults in the family.

Netflix recently changed how its parental controls work, making it easier to adjust restrictions for each profile so that you can give tweens more freedom while locking down certain content and similar tricks. Here's how to set up these controls.

How to set up parental controls on Netflix

We suggest hopping on your desktop computer or a laptop like a Chromebook when you have time. It's the easiest way to get this done fast, and you won't have to worry about getting the latest version of Netflix.

Visit the Netflix website and, under your name, select Account. Scroll down to the Profile & Parental Controls section. Select the drop-down menu for the profile you want to limit. If necessary, create a separate profile for your child. The drop-down menu yields several settings options, including parental controls. Select Change in Viewing Restrictions to see the most important, and enter your Netflix password to continue. You have a couple of choices. You can set a broad level based on TV and show ratings. For example, you could restrict everything above PG-13. It's simple and often effective for setting a quick limit. For a more tailored approach, look up a Netflix title and choose to block it from viewing on the profile. When you're finished, select Save. On your profile screen, you have the option to show Viewing activity. That could be useful if you aren't sure what a profile is watching and want to check on it. Stop by Notification settings. You'll find options for getting notifications via email or your phone. This section is useful for reducing the amount of spam that Netflix sends you. You can also use it to get messages and recommendations for an account to see what kind of content is viewed on it and get tips on more parental controls that Netflix may add. Don't neglect Playback settings. You can stop shows from autoplaying when selected, which is less annoying and may prevent little ones from seeing things you don't want them to. Turn off the types of playback you want to avoid. Visit the Profile Lock section and make sure it's turned on with a passcode. This isn't always necessary, but it keeps others from creating new profiles or changing profiles you manage. Get the PIN and keep it someplace safe, but not in your computer's password manager if your kids are old enough to use it.

When finished, update your Netflix apps on your devices. This makes sure the controls sync properly.

Now you're ready to set up Netflix restrictions

It's getting pricier all the time, but Netflix added many parental control issues to its settings to control how profiles behave and what you can access on them. You can tweak these settings at any time as kids grow or as you find new ways to make Netflix a little less annoying. For more ideas, stop by our guide to the best streaming devices.