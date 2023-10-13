Over the years, Motorola has consistently prioritized user-friendly features and tools that enhance the user experience. A shining example is Moto Gestures, a unique set of actions that allow users to access built-in features and tools more conveniently. Sometimes, without even touching actual physical buttons.

In this article, we explore how Moto Gestures work and how to set them up so that you can unlock the full potential of your favorite Motorola smartphone.

Types of Moto Gestures and how to set them up

Here's a list of some of the most useful Moto Gestures and directions to activate them on your device.

Sidebar

If you want easy access to your favorite Android apps on your Motorola device, add them to the sidebar display. After activating the sidebar, you can see apps of your choosing in a small window that you can move around and resize.

To activate this feature, navigate to Settings, tap Gestures, and select Sidebar. When the next screen opens, toggle the switch. Select Settings, which you'll find toward the bottom of the screen, to customize the apps that appear in the sidebar menu.

3 Images Close

System navigation

Motorola offers the option to choose between two types of navigation systems for moving between screens and apps. The first is Gesture navigation, which allows you to return to your home screen, switch between apps, or go back to a different screen using simple drag and swipe motions.

Alternatively, opt for the 3-button navigation feature, which allows you to navigate via buttons at the bottom of the screen. To turn on either of these features, go to Settings and tap System navigation. Then, select one of the two navigation options.

3 Images Close

Put display to sleep

Double tapping the display when you're on the home screen or lock screen puts the display to sleep. Go to Settings, select Put display to sleep, and toggle the switch to use this feature.

Three finger screenshot

Taking screenshots can be quick and hassle-free when you activate this gesture on your Motorola device. To snap a screenshot, press down three fingers, spread slightly apart, on the screen.

If this feature isn't auto-activated on your Motorola smartphone, navigate to Settings and tap Gestures. Then, find and select Three finger screenshot from the list. On the following screen, toggle the switch to turn this feature on or off.

3 Images Close

Wake display

You can use two types of gestures — tapping the display and moving the phone — to wake the display of your Motorola device. To activate one of these gestures or both, go to Settings and tap Gestures. Then, select Wake display and tap the checkbox beside Tapping the display or Moving the phone.

Double press power key

You can launch Google Assistant or the camera by pressing the power key twice. You can also have neither activated. To use or deactivate this feature, go to Settings and tap Gestures. Select Double press power key. You'll see three options: None (which deactivates the feature), Launch Assistant, and Launch camera. Select your preferred shortcut.

3 Images Close

Media controls

With this feature, navigating between the tracks on your Android music player becomes more convenient. If you're listening to music and want to skip to the next track, press and hold the volume up button.

Similarly, if you want to go back to the previous track, press and hold the volume down button. To activate this feature, go to Settings, tap Gestures, and select Media controls. Finally, toggle the switch beside Use Media controls.

Quick capture

If you want to take a good photograph quickly, not having to fumble with multiple buttons can save time. Motorola helps you do just this with the Quick capture gesture.

If you turned on this feature, hold your device in your hand and twist your wrist twice to launch the camera. To activate this feature, go to Settings, tap Gestures, select Quick capture, and turn on the toggle switch.

3 Images Close

Fast flashlight

This Moto Gesture is easy to use, and it's also fun. To turn on the built-in flashlight on your Motorola smartphone, you'll make two consecutive chopping motions with your device. Hold the phone sideways when making the chopping motions. To set this up, navigate to Settings and tap Gestures. Then, select Fast flashlight. On the following screen, toggle the switch to turn this feature on or off.

Lift to unlock

The Lift to unlock gesture adds convenience when unlocking your phone. If this feature is turned on, you won't enter a PIN or use the fingerprint scanner to unlock your device. All you do is pick up your phone and look at it for it to unlock.

To activate this feature, navigate to Settings and tap Gestures. Then, select Lift to unlock. Toggle the switch on the following screen to activate this functionality. You'll set this up by letting your device scan your face initially.

3 Images Close

Pick up to silence

The Pick up to silence gesture lets you silence the ringer during an incoming call by lifting your phone. You can also silence alarms using the same gesture.

To turn on this feature, navigate to Settings, tap Gestures, select Pick up to silence, and toggle the switch. On the same screen, select Settings and toggle the switch beside Silence alarms to use the same gesture for your alarms.

Flip for DND

If you're in a meeting or are occupied and don't want any distractions, your Motorola phone's Flip for DND feature can be handy. If this feature is activated, turn on Do Not Disturb by placing your phone face down.

To activate it, go to Settings, tap Gestures, and select Flip for DND. Toggle on the switch to use this feature. Click Settings on the same screen to turn on or turn off vibration during the DND mode.

3 Images Close

To access the latest Moto Gestures and enjoy optimized performance, check whether you're running the latest software version on your Motorola smartphone. If you aren't, download the necessary system updates and check the Play Store to update related apps.