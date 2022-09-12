The best smart home setups are usually made up of some of the most essential connected devices, as well as one of the best smart speakers on the market. Google's Nest Audio lineup is one of the easiest to set up and use. It's powered by Google Assistant and helps you achieve a variety of things in addition to cranking up the music.

How to set up a Google Nest speaker

Before you can achieve these things, you need to set up your speaker. It takes a few minutes to complete. Here's how it's done:

Install the Google Home app

First, you need to install the Google Home app on your phone or tablet. The Google Home app will help you set up your Nest speaker, and it will help you control the rest of your smart devices at home.

Download the Google Home app on your phone if it isn't installed. Plug in your speaker and wait for a few minutes until it boots up. In most cases, it greets you orally in several languages. Your phone automatically sends you a notification to set up your device. Tap it and skip directly to the "Set up your speaker" section. Otherwise, follow the steps in the "Connect your speaker to your account" section.

Connect your speaker to your account

Now that you've downloaded Google Home and powered your speaker, it's time to set it up using the app.

Open the Google Home app. In most cases, the device you're setting up appears at the top of the screen in the Google Home app. Tap the card that says "Set up" followed by your device's name, such as Set up Nest Audio. Then, when prompted to choose a home, select Add another home. Close If the device doesn't appear, you can manually find it. Tap Get started and give your home a name.

Set up your speaker

To make the most of your speaker, customize it with personal data, such as your home address or your various entertainment accounts.

You're prompted to enter your home address. It's recommended to enter it to get personal recommendations, but you can skip this step if you prefer not to disclose it. The app automatically looks for smart devices in your home. It then shows the ones that aren't set up and are waiting to be linked to an account. Your new speaker appears on this list. If the device shown on the screen is the one you want to set up, tap Yes to continue. The speaker you're setting up makes a chime to confirm you're connecting the right one to your account. If the right one made the sound, tap Yes. Otherwise, tap Retry. 2 Images Close You're asked whether you want to improve the speaker's experience by sharing crash data and logs with Google. It's up to you whether to accept the terms or not. Connect your new speaker to your Wi-Fi network. Select the network you want to connect it to and enter the password unless Google knows it from your account.

Congratulations, you've linked your new speaker to your Google account! You can now select the media accounts you want to link to your new speaker, such as Spotify or YouTube Music.

Make Google Assistant work for you

You're now ready to use your new speaker and make the most out of Google Assistant by learning what you can do with it, but also how to customize it and get personalized results from your Google Nest device.