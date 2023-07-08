The watch-style Fitbit Sense 2 and Fitbit Versa 4 were released in 2022, just months before the Google Pixel Watch. Sporting high prices compared to most fitness trackers and limited functionality compared to full-fledged smartwatches, the Sense and Versa aren't as easy to recommend as many of our favorite fitness trackers. However, they have a unique and useful feature among fitness trackers. They come with Google Maps integration that delivers detailed navigation directions to your wrist. Here's how to set it up.

How to set up Google Maps on your Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4

Getting Google Maps instructions on your compatible Fitbit tracker is simple, and the Fitbit app makes the process easy to follow. Here's how to get it done.

Open the Fitbit app. Tap the settings icon in the upper-left corner. Tap your Sense 2 or Versa 4's icon. 2 Images Close Tap Google Maps. Tap Setup. 2 Images Close If Google Maps isn't installed on your Fitbit device, you're prompted to install it. Tap App Gallery. If Google Maps is already installed, skip to step 9. Tap Install. 2 Images Close Grant Google Maps the necessary permissions and tap Proceed. 2 Images Close On the Setup complete screen, tap Done. Close

With that, Google Maps is ready to go on your Fitbit device.

How to use Google Maps on your Fitbit Sense 2 or Versa 4

The Google Maps app on your Fitbit Sense 2 or Fitbit Versa 4 is tied to the Google Maps app on your phone, which does all the heavy lifting. By default, when you start walking or cycling navigation on the Google Maps app on your phone, directions are delivered to your wrist automatically. If you prefer to get directions on your phone, turn this feature off for either cycling or walking. You can also enable directions on your Fitbit for driving navigation.

Tap Google Maps in your Fitbit device's settings (as described above in steps 1 through 4) to change when directions display on your Fitbit. Here, you're presented with easy-to-understand options to customize when Google Maps opens on your Fitbit and the option to disconnect Google Maps from Fitbit.

Looking beyond Fitbit

If you're looking for a wrist-mounted device with more apps, venture outside the fitness tracker bubble. When you're ready to make that leap, we have a handy list of great Wear OS watches you can check out. They run Google Maps and plenty more apps.