Are you feeling a bit distracted these days? Is a new remote work situation or job creating problems with task management? Apple added a productivity feature to iOS and related platforms called Focus. Focus allows you to customize certain modes for work, studying, or other activities to avoid distractions. If you haven't tried it, we recommend incorporating it into your most productive times. Focus is more useful than the usual sleep modes or just leaving messages on read.

Setting up a new mode sounds like a lot of work to those with busy schedules. That's why we walk you through the easiest way to set up Focus and get the most out of it on your phone.

How to set up Focus modes on iOS

Updating your iPhone, iPad, or similar device before you begin these steps is a good idea. Apple introduced the Focus option several iOS iterations ago with iOS 15 (plus lots of updates in iOS 16), so you should be able to use it on nearly any active iPhone model as long as you have the right updates. You can also set it from iPadOS if you prefer.

Dismiss your lock screen, and select the gear icon to open the Settings app. Scroll down the left menu until you reach Focus. It's in the section, along with other management features like Screen Time and Notifications, close to the top of the menu. The Focus menu has several options. Start with the top, where you'll see pre-made Focus modes for Do Not Disturb, Personal, or Work (other pre-mades may be present depending on what Apple added recently). It's easiest to start with one of these. Do Not Disturb is a blanket ban on all contacts and apps for a certain period. We start with the personalized Work Focus for our example. Select the Focus and select Customize if necessary. The Focus has several sections to move through as you personalize it. Begin with Silence Notifications. You can choose from two groups: People and Apps. Choose People to choose who to allow notifications from (you can also do the reverse and choose people to block, but for a work focus, this way is easier). Select Add People, and choose only the work contacts you want to get messages from. Select Next when finished. Now, choose the contacts you'll allow calls from, favoriting or restricting them based on your options. If you set up a work contact group, you can choose this group to save time. Move to the Apps section. The automation in this section chooses your productivity apps that Apple thinks you may want to get notifications from. Add others you might want to let through. You can also turn on Time Sensitive Notifications. Certain notifications have a time-sensitive tag because they may need you to make a fast decision, and you can let those alerts through if you want. Move down to the Customize Screens section and select Choose. Apple gives you several suggestions for work-focused home screen pages. These options include only work and productivity apps of varying kinds. Some have your widgets, and some won't. Choose the home screen that best lets you focus, and select Done to save the Focus settings. Move down to Set a Schedule. For a Work focus, Apple offers Smart Activation, which uses factors like your current location, the apps you're using, and the time of day to guess when you're working. That's ideal for some schedules but less useful for others. Select Add Schedule for customization options. You can pick a Time, Location, or App to trigger the Focus or a combination of the three. You know your work schedule best, so pick the option that's right for you. Move down to Focus Filters. This section allows you to filter the content of individual apps, including Safari. Many people won't need this level of filtering, so it's fine to skip this section if you want. But it allows you to filter the conversations you see in Messages, the tabs you access in Safari, and the inboxes you can access in the Mail app. You can also change battery settings and dark mode depending on how you prefer them. If you struggle with concentration or outside interference, you may want to set filters for messages and email to keep from getting distracted. With that, the Focus is set and turns on, similar to an alarm. Go back to the main Focus menu in Settings. Here, you'll find a Focus feature to Share Across Devices, so it syncs to all your Apple devices at once no matter what you're using (especially useful if you have an Apple Watch but nice for a Mac, too). You can also tell certain apps to share your Focus status with others. They get a message saying you're focused and can't be disturbed right now. Both features are handy. To create your own custom Focus for a specific activity or project, select the Plus sign in the upper-right corner and name a personalized new Focus mode.

Focus up with Focus modes on your iPhone

With these customization steps, creating a focused time when your Apple device only provides the information you want is easy. The steps above are easier if you have an inbox set up for work or school, contact groups set for work or specific activities, and other customizations in place. It may take a little work, but you can create fully customized modes that remove the distractions you want to avoid.

Even if you use other time management or control apps to filter out the noise, Focus allows you to do it without wasting space on a third-party app, so it may be worth switching. To learn more, visit our guide to the best task management apps on Android, as well as our guide to Android widgets. You may also want to review how to back up your iPhone if it's been a while.