Setting up SOS features only takes a minute, but it could be vital in a crisis

With the release of Android 12, enabling Emergency SOS features is easier than ever. Once set up, quickly tapping the power button 5 times in a row will call the emergency services or contact of your choosing. By default, this will be set to your local emergency number (e.g. 911 for the USA), but this can be changed to a personal contact if you'd prefer. You can also add medical information to your phone that can be easily accessed by medical professionals if you're unable to communicate with them in an emergency situation.

Google Pixel (and other stock Android devices)

Pixel phones run what many refer to as "stock" Android. Devices from Motorola, Nokia, Sony, and Asus run very similar software, so the steps in this section will also apply. For Samsung-specific guidance, skip to the One UI section. If your device is made by another manufacturer, try searching "Emergency SOS" in the settings app and you should be able to find similar features to the below.

Turn on Emergency SOS features

Open the Settings app on your Pixel Scroll down and tap Safety & Emergency (On Android 11, this option can be found in the Advanced Settings menu) Tap Emergency SOS to start the setup The first time you land here, you may be greeted with a special setup wizard. If so, tap Start Setup to and continue with these steps below. If not, skip ahead to the Change your Emergency SOS settings section If you wish your phone to play an alarm when your Emergency SOS is activated, select Play alarm and then tap Next Now you can set up emergency calling. Tap Start to begin By default, your phone will select your local emergency number. If you wish to change this to one of your contacts, tap Change number. Once this has been set, tap Next Assisted calling will share your location and emergency details with emergency services. If you wish to enable this, tap Turn on, otherwise, tap Skip You can now set up emergency contacts who will be sent updates of your location when the Emergency SOS is activated. Tap Start setup to start, or tap Skip if you do not wish to enable this feature Tap Add Contact and choose one of your friends or family members. Tap Next to complete your emergency contact setup Your phone can start recording video when the Emergency SOS is activated. To enable this, tap Start setup, otherwise, tap Skip Tap Turn on to continue setup or No thanks if you do not wish to enable this feature Tap While using the app on the popup (it needs this permission to function correctly) Your emergency recording can be shared with your contacts if you select Share automatically after backup. If you do not wish to share, select Don't share automatically. Tap Next when ready Review your Emergency SOS settings, then tap Done to finish the setup

Change your Emergency SOS settings

The main Use Emergency SOS switch at the top can be used to turn all features on or off Turn Play alarm sound on to make sure a loud sound will play after you trigger Emergency SOS — this is intended to alert anybody nearby that may be able to offer assistance Tap on Call emergency services to change the number that's dialed when you use Emergency SOS. By default, this will be your local emergency number (e.g. 911 for US, 999 for UK, etc) You can also toggle Use assisted calling on here, which can send your location and details to emergency services if you're unable to respond to them The Share info with emergency contacts section allows you to change your emergency contacts and alter what information is shared with them when your trigger Emergency SOS. Use the switches to decide if it will let your contacts know: When you start and end phone calls

When you start and end an emergency call

When your phone's battery is below 15%

Your real-time location (using Location Sharing in Google Maps) Finally, you can decide whether or not to Record emergency video — if you toggle this on, a video will automatically be taken when you use Emergency SOS The Auto share option controls whether or not the emergency video is shared with your emergency contacts automatically

Add medical information to the lock screen

It's also possible to add medical information such as your blood type, allergies, and medication to your Pixel so that it can be viewed from your lockscreen by medical professionals. Remember that anyone can see this information without unlocking your phone, so don't add it if you're uncomfortable with this.

Head to the Safety & Emergency menu Tap Medical Information (this may be called Emergency Information in some versions of Android) and add as many details as you'd like

Samsung (One UI)

There are a few differences between the software on Samsung Galaxy phones and those running stock Android. The steps below outline how to use Emergency SOS features on your Samsung device with the company's own One UI skin.

Turn on Emergency SOS features

Open the Settings app Scroll down and tap Safety & Emergency (On One UI 3, this option can be found in the Advanced Settings menu) Toggle the Send SOS messages switch to enable your Emergency SOS messages You can change the number of Power key presses by tapping the appropriate option under the Press the power key heading You must now decide which options to enable when the Emergency SOS is activated. When the power key is pressed 3 or 4 times (Depending on your setting) these actions can be set to occur Tap Auto call someone to set up your emergency phone number

to set up your emergency phone number Toggle Attach pictures to allow your phone to take both front and rear photos

to allow your phone to take both front and rear photos Turn on Attach audio recording to record a 5-second audio recording Tap Send messages to choose your emergency contacts. Once the Emergency SOS has been activated your phone will send your emergency message to these contacts

When adding medical information and emergency contacts, remember that anyone can see this information without unlocking your phone.

Head to the Safety & Emergency menu and tap Medical info Add as many details as you wish Return to the Safety & Emergency menu and tap Emergency contacts Add friends or family members as emergency contacts

