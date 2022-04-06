Many of us pick up our smartphones multiple times per day to keep in contact with loved ones, watch videos on YouTube, or scroll endlessly through our social media feeds. Regardless of what we use them for, we likely have a smartphone glued to our hands or nearby at any given moment. Some may call it an addiction, while others might mention the fear of missing out on new notifications. If you think you're spending too much time on your phone, Android has a built-in tool called Digital Wellbeing to help you get back on track.

The Digital Wellbeing app has been a core part of the Android experience on many devices since 2019, so you might have come across it without even realizing it. If you want to check out what apps have been occupying your personal screen time, the Digital Wellbeing main page is a great place to start.

For the purpose of this guide, some apps were opened more times and used longer than usual as a demonstration. Everyone's device usage stats will differ daily based on their habits and patterns at any given time.

How to access the Digital Wellbeing main page on your Android phone

Open the Settings app, then scroll down and tap the Digital Wellbeing & parental controls section. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper right, then press Manage your data. Hit Daily device usage, then tap on Open Settings. 3 Images Close Tap Digital Wellbeing, then enable the Permit usage access option. Use the back arrow or gesture until you return to the main page. 3 Images Close

This gives you an overview of how long you've spent using each of your apps for the day, presented in a nice colorful chart that's easy to understand. Tapping an app name on the chart will give you more specific details about that app on its individual Dashboard page.

You can see how much screen time the app has taken for the day or any other previous day, giving you a good idea of how often you use it. Tapping the Screen time drop-down menu also allows you to see the number of notifications you got from that app and how many times you opened it.

You can also quickly see the number of times you've unlocked your phone from the main screen. The Unlocks stat is interesting because it lets you know how many times you've picked up your phone — the total number might be shocking. Going back through your device unlocks from the previous days can also help you identify any patterns. You can then decide if you need to want to pick up your phone less often, which is a step in the right direction.

If you scroll down, you'll see quite a few more options and features to help you customize Digital Wellbeing to suit your personal needs.

How to use the Digital Wellbeing Dashboard

If you tap the Dashboard section, it'll bring you to a new screen showing you all the apps you've used at that time rather than one specific app. Just as before, you can go through the previous days and discover how much screen time you've been using.

When you find an app with high screen time, you can tap the hourglass icon on the right to set an app timer. The app will close after the timer expires, and its icon stays grayed out for the rest of the day. However, this is an honor system — nothing is stopping you from overriding the timer and reopening the app again. Doing this defeats the purpose of Digital Wellbeing, but the choice is always there.

Bedtime mode

It's well documented that messing with our phones around bedtime can negatively impact our sleep cycles. Bedtime mode tries to help curb that bad habit in a few different ways. To avoid disruptions, you can silence your device, use the Grayscale option to ease your eyes by reducing the colors, and disable the always-on display. You can even set a schedule, and it'll automatically take care of itself from that point forward.

Focus mode

Some of your apps may send more notifications than others, possibly tempting you to check your phone every time it buzzes. These constant distractions can keep you from completing certain tasks, such as work or other errands. Maybe you don't want to stop notifications from an app for good, but to just temporarily pause them for the time being. Focus mode was made for such an occasion, allowing you to select and hide any number of these distracting app notifications.

You can also use the Take a break option to temporarily resume the notifications for your selected apps in Focus mode. After that timer expires, Focus mode will turn back on, and then you can continue working on the task at hand in peace once more.

Heads Up

Since smartphones are portable devices that we can use anywhere, it was only a matter of time until distracted walking became a thing. For example, wandering into traffic due to being focused on our smartphones has become a real issue today. It's dangerous for both the individual walking and everyone else around them. Thus, the Heads Up feature was introduced to Digital Wellbeing to help prevent these accidents as much as possible. As noted by Google, this is only a tool and should not replace actually paying attention to your surroundings.

You can enable the Show icon in the app list option at the bottom to get faster access to Digital Wellbeing. This adds an app icon to your app drawer, which you can then drag and drop onto your home screen. Alternatively, the Digital Wellbeing widget gives you instant one-tap access to the Dashboard feature mentioned above.

With the power of Digital Wellbeing now at your fingertips, you can better manage your smartphone usage each day. You should be the one in control of your device, not the other way around — it only becomes a problem if you let it. So whether you have a smartphone addiction or just looking to improve your productivity, knowing certain aspects of your device habits is really beneficial in the long run.