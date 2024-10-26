Amazon's Echo Show is a popular smart display. It's packed with features, allowing you to make calls, control smart home devices, and watch videos. Another handy feature is to use your Amazon Echo Show smart display to showcase memories from your phone's gallery.

You can use the Daily Memories feature to personalize your Echo Show's home screen using auto-curated photos from your phone. Daily Memories refreshes the display with a new set of curated photos each day. This Day takes a nostalgic approach by showcasing images taken on the same date in previous years. Read on to find out how it works and how to get started.

Setting up Daily Memories or This Day on your Amazon Echo Show

Activating Daily Memories or This Day is easy, and the process is the same for both features. Here's how it's done.

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone and log in with the Echo Show associated with your account. Tap Devices in the bottom bar. Select the Echo Show or Echo Hub on which you'd like to set up the feature. Repeat the process for every smart display on which you want to use this feature. You'll find your Echo devices by tapping the Device Type filter and selecting Echo and Alexa. After opening the device card, tap the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner. Scroll down and tap Photo Display. If you haven't given Alexa access to your photos, you're prompted to allow it. Give it full access to your photos. Tap Daily Memories or This Day and turn on auto-save. Close

Both features are activated through the Alexa app. You're prompted to grant access to your phone's camera roll for automatic photo saving. If you mistakenly deny it access to your photo gallery, go to your phone's settings and give the Alexa app the proper permissions.

The photos are stored using Amazon Photos, so you don't need to install the Amazon Photos app. You don't have to download an additional app to view your photos and memories on your Echo Show smart display. If you're a Prime member, you benefit from unlimited photo storage, so you won't run out of space on the Amazon cloud. However, you only get 5GB of free storage if you don't have a Prime membership. If you exceed that, manually clean up your photos using the Amazon Photos app or web service.

Selecting photos to use on your Echo Show Photo Display

You don't have to use the Daily Memories or This Day features. Alternatively, you can handpick photos to showcase on your Echo Show. Here's how it's done.

To get started, you need an account with a supported photo service and albums and pictures on it. If you don't, create an Amazon Photos account to select content to display on your Echo Show device.

On your Echo Show device, say, "Alexa, go to settings," or swipe down from the top of the screen and select Settings. Tap Clock & Photo Display Select the photo service you want to use. Choose the photo or photo album you'd like to feature on your Amazon Echo Show device.

Lastly, if you want to display pictures at a specific time without using your Echo Show as a photo frame, say, "Alexa, show me my photos," "Show This Day photos," or "Show Family Vault photos."

Elevate your Echo Show experience

Amazon Echo Show's Daily Memories and This Day features provide a seamless way to relive your favorite moments, making your smart display a dynamic part of your home. Whether you let Alexa curate photos automatically or handpick your own, your Echo Show becomes more than a gadget. It turns into a personalized photo gallery, effortlessly bringing your memories to life.

But that's not all. Your Echo Show has other useful features, from controlling smart devices to streaming media and making video calls. Ready to unlock its full potential? Don't miss our expert tips on how to make the most of your Echo Show.