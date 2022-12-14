The best Chromebooks are simple yet capable computers that offer incredible versatility out of the box. However, attaching a peripheral device like a monitor, keyboard, or mouse may be tricky. Chromebooks don't have the same capability as Windows or Mac computers but don't let this dissuade you from connecting to one.

This guide shows you how to connect a monitor, keyboard, and mouse to your Chromebook. If you're new to Chromebooks, being aware of what your Chromebook can do will help you get the most out of it.

Should you use a docking hub?

Whether you need to use a docking hub depends on your peripherals and your Chromebook's ports. Even if your Chromebook has enough ports, you may find a docking port a valuable addition. They provide a neat way to connect your peripherals, an Ethernet connection, and sometimes charging capability. The best Chromebook docking stations are pricey, ranging around the $100 mark, but they're the best choice if you want the least hassle when you connect your Chromebook.

Check your Chromebook's ports if you don't want to invest in a docking station. While Chromebooks have a USB-C port at minimum, many have a single USB-A and HDMI port. This usually isn't enough to connect a full range of wired peripherals, so you'll need to use a USB-C to USB-A/HDMI adapter or wireless peripherals.

You can connect your Chromebook to your monitor via a USB-C cable, but this isn't a guaranteed method. We recommend using an HDMI cable for a reliable connection.

Once you have your peripherals and docking station or adapters, you can connect your Chromebook to external devices.

How to connect your Chromebook to an external monitor

Plugging your monitor into your Chromebook should instantly duplicate the screen. You'll need to head into your Chromebook's display settings to adjust this.

Click the status area in the lower-right corner of your screen. Click Settings at the top of the window. Click the Device tab at the left of your screen. Click Displays.

Here you can perform the following actions:

Adjust display size. Recommended if your monitor is a different size.

Arrange displays.

Mirror or extend your display. Toggle between these by pressing Alt + Full Screen on your Chromebook's keyboard or Alt + F4 on a traditional keyboard.

+ on your Chromebook's keyboard or + on a traditional keyboard. Orientation. If your external monitor is rotated.

To move windows between screens, press Search + Alt + m.

How to connect your Chromebook to an external keyboard or mouse

These steps are identical for keyboards and mice. If they are wired, plug them in, and you're good to go. If they are Bluetooth, follow these steps:

Many mice and keyboards come with software suites that adjust things like lighting, sensitivity, and button mapping. These won't install on Chrome OS. You can still use them, but you won't have the extra control you would expect on a Windows or Mac computer.

How to connect your Chromebook to an external keyboard and mouse via Bluetooth.

Click the status area in the lower-right corner of your screen. Click the text underneath the Bluetooth button. Clicking the button toggles Bluetooth on and off. Click Pair new device. Enable pairing mode on your mouse or keyboard. Click your mouse or keyboard on the Pair new device window.

How to use a non-Chrome OS keyboard with a Chromebook

Chromebooks use a non-standard keyboard layout, so if you're using a standard keyboard, you'll need to remember that the F keys perform different actions:

F1: Go to the previous page

F2: Go to the next page

F3: Refresh your current page

F4: Toggle fullscreen

F5: Display all open windows

F6: Decrease brightness

F7: Increase brightness

F8: Mute

F9: Decrease volume

F10: Increase volume

F11: Toggle fullscreen

F12: Inspect the current web page

Peripherals are a great addition to your Chromebook

Peripherals can turn a good Chromebook into a fantastic one. But if your Chromebook is running slow, you may want to resolve this before attaching a monitor, keyboard, or mouse. You can fix this with our guide on using ChromeOS Diagnostics.