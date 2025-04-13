Do you miss calls or messages when your phone is set to vibrate? You’re not alone, it’s easily done. Google has a solution. If you have a Google Pixel smartphone, the latest Android 15 brings an Adaptive Vibration tool to prevent missed notifications. This feature uses your handset’s microphones and sensors to determine the level of movement, location, and environment the device is in. It uses that contextual information to adjust the strength of the vibration motor.

Thanks to Adaptive Vibration, you’ll know when your phone is buzzing, even when it’s in your backpack, a pocket, or away from you on your bed. It stops loud vibrations when the device is placed on a hard surface like a table. Adaptive Vibration takes a matter of seconds to set up. Here’s how.