From playing music to getting news updates to controlling Amazon Alexa-compatible smart home devices, the Amazon Echo line of speakers has improved our lives. Amazon Echo speakers get even better once you start using Alexa skills. Skills are like mini apps that you control with your voice. One of our favorite Amazon Echo tips is using the Flash Briefing Alexa skill to get instant news.

By default, Alexa uses popular news sources. However, you can set up and customize Amazon Echo Flash Briefing and choose your preferred news sources. So, let's find out how to customize the Alexa Flash Briefing to make it your own.

Why should you set up Amazon Echo Flash Briefing?

The best part about the Amazon Echo Flash Briefing is that there are thousands of news sources to choose from, allowing you to get a personalized news experience. You don't have to restrict yourself to current breaking news. Depending on your preference, you can get business stories, sports updates, and more. Really, the benefit is that you can customize your experience to get the news you want.

How to set up Amazon Echo Flash Briefing

We used the Amazon Alexa app to set up Amazon Echo Flash Briefing. If you don't have the app on your Android device, download it from the Play Store and log in with your credentials.

Open the Alexa app on your Android smartphone and choose More > Settings. Scroll down and tap open the News setting. 2 Images Close Open Flash Briefing. Tap the plus (+) button to add your news sources. 2 Images Close Use the sorting option to sort the news sources based on relevance, average customer review, and release date. 2 Images Close To quickly find your preferred news sources, use the Search icon. 2 Images Close To add a news source, tap its name and then choose the Enable to Use option. 2 Images Close

Customize Amazon Echo Flash Briefing

The Flash Briefing skill tells you the news in the order of the sources you added. If you are unhappy with the order, rearrange them in the order you wish to hear. You can also disable specific news sources if you are not happy with their report in Flash Briefing.

Launch the Alexa app and go to More > Settings > News. 2 Images Close Open Flash Briefing to see a list of your news sources. To remove a news source from your Flash Briefing, turn off the toggle next to its name. 2 Images Close To rearrange the order, tap the Edit button in the upper-right corner. Use the grab handles to arrange the news sources in your preferred order. 2 Images Close Tap Done to save the changes. Close To disable a skill, so it doesn't appear in your preferred news sources, tap the Add Content button. Scroll or use the search button to find the news source and tap to open it. 2 Images Close Use the Disable Skill button to remove the source from your list. 2 Images Close

Now that you have set up and customized your Flash Briefing, you can listen to it whenever you want with a simple voice command. Just say, "Alexa, Play my Flash Briefing," and your Amazon Echo speaker tells you the news.

Keep on top of the news with Amazon Echo Flash Briefing

While you can use this skill anytime, Amazon Echo Flash Briefing is perfect for getting your morning dose of news. If it's your first time owning an Amazon Echo speaker, read our essential tips for your first Echo smart speaker to learn how to get the most out of your Echo device. Conversely, if you are a long-time user selling your old Echo speakers, find out how to factory reset every Amazon Echo speaker before offloading them.