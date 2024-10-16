Having data on your phone allows you to turn it into a hotspot, granting internet access to your laptop and other devices. You need a cellular device that can share a hotspot to do this. While newer iOS and Android devices have this ability, make sure your cellular plan allows you to share a hotspot (also known as tethering). At AT&T, you can access this on several plans, including unlimited premium, unlimited extra, and unlimited starter. You're ready to use your hotspot when everything is in order.

How to set up an AT&T hotspot

This process differs slightly depending on your device and the version of the phone operating system you use. In general, you can follow these steps.

Set up your AT&T hotspot on an Android device

Open the Settings app. Pick Connections or Networks. Tap Mobile Hotspot and Tethering. Turn on the hotspot.

Set up your AT&T hotspot on an Apple device

Open device Settings. Tap Personal Hotspot. Click the Allow others to join tab. Close

How to connect a device to your mobile hotspot with Wi-Fi

There are several ways to connect the hotspot on your phone to an associated device. Here's how you do it.

Connect your iPhone to an iOS device

Open Settings > System Preferences. Tap Wi-Fi > Network. Look for the name of the hotspot and enter the password.

Use the data from your Android device on a PC

Open Settings. Select Network and internet. Tap Wi-Fi. Select Show available networks. Find the associated network. Tap Connect. Enter the password.

How to connect a device to your mobile hotspot with Bluetooth

Bluetooth is one of the two ways to grant a device an internet connection without needing additional equipment.

Connect with Bluetooth from an iPhone to an iOS device

Make sure Bluetooth is activated on your iPhone. On your iOS device, open Settings. Click Bluetooth. Turn on Bluetooth to view the available devices. Select your iPhone from the list. The two devices connect, allowing you to use your mobile data on the associated device.

Connect with Bluetooth from an Android to a PC

Turn on Bluetooth on your phone. On your PC, open Settings. Select Bluetooth & devices. Turn on Bluetooth. Add your phone through the Bluetooth option to complete the process.

How to connect a device to your mobile hotspot with USB

To go with this option, you need additional equipment to ensure you can physically connect your phone with the device you want to connect to the internet.

Connect with USB from your iPhone

Use a cable to connect your device to your computer. The name of your iPhone is added to the computer's list of available networks. Pick this iPhone from the network services option on your computer.

Connect with USB from your Android device

Connect your Android device to the device you want to give internet access to using a USB cable. You'll get a notification on your phone. Swipe down on the screen and hold down the Hotspot option. Click USB tethering to complete the connections to complete the connection process.

Getting a plan with hotspot data

If you're an AT&T customer without hotspot access, you can change your plan to grant access.

Make the change online

Follow this link to sign in to your AT&T account. Go to Change my plan. Look through AT&T's plan options. Compare the options and pick an appropriate option. Click Select & review. Follow the steps to finalize the switching of plans.

You can follow the same prompts to make the change on the AT&T app.

Get more data for your hotspot

If you need more data for a hotspot, you can add more data by going through your AT&T account. According to the carrier's website, 10GB of additional hotspot data costs $15.

Add it online

Sign in to your AT&T account. Go to My devices. Click Manage add-ons for the device you want to add the data to. Go down to Explore add-ons. Pick Hotspot data. You can add hotspot data one time or make it a recurring purchase every month. Tap Add. Go through the prompts to complete the process.

If you choose the monthly add-on option, the unused hotspot data doesn't transfer to the next billing period. For those selecting the one-time add-on, usage expires after 30 days. In this instance, it doesn't matter when the bill cycle ends or starts.

Managing your hotspot data

For those using hotspot data on their phone through a limited data plan, monitor how much data you use. According to AT&T's website, HD and SD video streaming, online gaming, and music streaming are common activities that lead to high data use.

Check how much hotspot data you use online

Log in to your myAT&T profile. Go to Usage summary. Click the number for which you want to check the data usage. Select the Data tab to see an overview. To access a more detailed breakdown, scroll down and tap See all details.

You can also check your hotspot data usage over the phone by calling *3282# on your AT&T device. You can also set up alerts to keep track of your usage and manage your data.

How to set up alerts for data usage

Sign in to your myAT&T profile. Go to Communications. Toggle on next to the alert about data usage. Enter how you want AT&T to notify you about your usage. Click Save.

Make hotspot safety a priority

When setting up your mobile hotspot, use a strong password to ensure unauthorized users don't access your data. Updating the software on your phone from time to time is another good way to keep your network protected. Still, safety doesn't end with your mobile hotspot. If you use a public Wi-Fi network, stay vigilant to keep your personal data safe.