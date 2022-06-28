The massive growth in online shopping over the last 20 years has brought with it a new problem: package thieves. Despite the fact that stealing any kind of mail can come with federal charges and land you in jail for five years, up to 210 million packages were stolen last year. How can you prevent your Amazon deliveries from being swiped from your porch while you watch helplessly from work on your Blink doorbell? Amazon Hub, of course.

What is Amazon Hub?

Amazon Hub is a partnership between Amazon and local businesses to provide a free, secure location to deliver your packages. Hub comes in two different flavors depending on the partnership: Amazon Locker and Amazon Counter. You can probably already tell the difference between the two services but let’s break it down.

Amazon Hub Locker

Amazon Lockers are a cross between a self-service kiosk and the wall of lockers at your gym. They’re usually branded in Amazon blue or yellow but gray is common as well. Embedded amongst the lockers is a touch-screen display, a barcode scanner, a number pad, and a headphone jack for people with vision impairment or low vision.

There are two ways to retrieve your package from the locker. The first, is with a 6-character code sent to you in an email confirming the delivery of your package. Touch the screen on the locker and enter your code, then one of the locker doors will pop open and you can grab your stuff. The other way is with a barcode included with your email. Let the locker scan your barcode and it will open up.

Amazon Hub Counter

Amazon Counter provides the same basic service as Amazon Locker, just with a middle man. Instead of your packages being sequestered in a wall of digital lockers, it’s kept by Amazon’s business partner. You’ll have to show your email with the barcode to the employee holding your package, they’ll scan it, then hand it over. You don’t even have to pick it up yourself, you can forward your email to a friend or family member and they can pick it up in your place, no ID needed.

Both services will hold your packages for a few days, after which your package will be returned to Amazon and you’ll be reimbursed. Amazon Locker will hold it for three days and Amazon Counter will hold it for seven.

There are a few restrictions for both Amazon Locker and Amazon Hub which can be found online, but as long as your order is fulfilled by Amazon and you’re not ordering something that’s over eight cubic feet, weighs over 30 pounds, or is worth more than $5,000, your item should be eligible for either Amazon Locker or Amazon Counter.

Use Amazon Hub Lockers to return items

Amazon Hub can also make returning items much easier. When returning something to Amazon, you will have the option to drop off eligible items at either a locker or counter location. If you choose a locker drop off, you’ll be sent a code that you enter on the locker touch display. If you choose a counter drop off, you’ll be sent a QR code that the store employee will have to scan before taking your package.

One note about using Amazon Locker to return items: there may not be space in the locker for your item. The code sent to you by Amazon will be good at that location for 30 days, but after that, you’ll have to initiate a new return request.

How to start using Amazon Hub

If you’re in the US and you want to get started with Amazon Hub, go to this page and put in the general area of where you’d like to pick up your deliveries. Once you’ve found a location or two that work for you, click the “Add to address book” button.

3 Images

Close

Alternatively, you can go to your address book and click “Add Address.” On the “Add a new address” page, instead of putting in an address, click on “Or find an Amazon pickup location near you >.” From here you can select a nearby locker or counter location to add to your delivery addresses. Amazon Locker is available in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Japan, Australia, and United Arab Emirates. Counter is available in the US, Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. To find out if there's one near you, check the Hub homepage. Once you’ve got a locker or counter location in your address book, all you have to do is select that as your delivery address when you’re finishing up your order.

Never leave the house again (unless you want to)

Amazon is, by no means, perfect, but it makes life easier. Amazon Prime offers a lot of benefits and will save you money if you plan a day or so ahead. Yes, the membership is a bit pricey, but Amazon offers discounted memberships for students and people who receive EBT and other forms of government assistance.