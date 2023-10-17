The Ring Chime Pro is one of the best accessories for Ring Doorbells, combining several devices into one. It serves as a chime for your doorbell, allowing you to hear an audio prompt when someone is at your door or when motion is sensed. It also doubles as a Wi-Fi range extender and a nightlight.

Setting it up might be frightening because it's such a complete product, and you may worry about configuring all the features. Ring products are straightforward to set up. We guide you through the process with step-by-step directions to make things as smooth as possible.

How to connect your Ring Chime Pro to your Wi-Fi network

Before you set up your new Chime Pro, make sure your existing Ring Video Doorbell is set up in the Ring app and that you're logged in to the Ring app on your phone. After checking that everything is up and running, start the process to install your Chime Pro.

Unbox your new Ring Chime Pro. Slide the power adapter into the Ring Chime Pro. Don't plug it in yet. Open the Ring app on your phone. Open the menu by tapping its icon in the upper-right corner. Close Tap Set Up a Device. Tap Chimes. Tap the blue I'm ready to scan button. Scan the QR code located on the back of the Ring Chime Pro with your phone. Give your Chime Pro a name. Plug the Chime Pro into a power outlet and wait a few minutes for it to play a tone and the green light to start blinking. On your phone's screen, tap Chime Pro is on. Tap the blue I have my password button, then tap I am near the device, and then tap The light is flashing green. Tap Got it and wait a few seconds until a prompt appears on your screen. When it does, tap Connect. Close Wait a few seconds for the Chime Pro to connect to your phone and for the list of nearby Wi-Fi networks to appear on your phone's screen. Tap your Wi-Fi network's name and enter your Wi-Fi password. Then, tap Continue. When the Success screen appears and the Chime Pro confirms it's connected, tap Continue. Close

You're done connecting your Chime Pro to your Wi-Fi network. Read on to find out how to customize it and select the type of alerts you want to receive.

How to customize and configure your Ring Chime Pro

Now that you've successfully connected your new Chime Pro to your Wi-Fi network, let's see how to customize it according to your needs. If you connect it to Wi-Fi, you are guided through the process. Otherwise, we explain how to access and change your settings after you've set them up or skipped the wizard process.

After you've tapped Continue at the end of the connection process, you are prompted to customize your new Ring Chime Pro. Tap Continue.

Customize alerts

Your Chime Pro can notify you when someone is at your door or when motion is detected and lets you personalize when these alerts are received.

Tap the blue Select alerts button. For each Ring device you own, you can tap different icons. Close For your Chime Pro to sound an alert when a Ring device senses motion, tap the icon that symbolizes a person moving. For the Chime Pro to notify you when someone rings your doorbell, tap the bell icon. When you're happy with your settings, tap Continue.

Set up the Chime Pro as a Wi-Fi range extender

Your Ring Chime Pro can also act as a Wi-Fi range extender for your Ring cameras and doorbells. To set up this feature, tap the blue Connect icon.

Select the devices you'd like to connect to the Ring Chime Pro. These need to be closer to where you plug in the Chime Pro compared to your Wi-Fi router. Close Tap Switch to Chime Pro network, then confirm by tapping Connect to Chime Pro. You may be prompted to activate nearby devices. If so, accept to continue. Move closer to the device you're trying to connect to the Chime Pro and press I am near the device on your phone. Confirm your device's light is flashing blue, and wait a few seconds for it to connect to your Chime Pro. You'll see a success screen on your phone when they're connected and hear confirmation. Tap Continue. Repeat the process for other devices, or tap I'm done.

Customize the tone to play for alerts

Tap Select tones. Select the tone and volume for when someone rings your doorbell and when motion is detected. Tap Save and continue. Tap Continue to finish setting up your Chime Pro.

Change the customization settings

If you need to change these settings, for example, if you want to use another chime, deactivate motion alerts, or connect a different device to your Chime Pro's network, you can quickly access them by following the below steps:

Open the Ring app on your phone. Open the menu by tapping its icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Tap your Chime Pro. Close Tap Audio Settings to change the chime tones and what triggers an alert. Tap Chime Pro Network to connect or disconnect a Ring device from your Chime Pro's network. Tap the Nightlight button to turn it on or off.

Make the most out of your Ring products

Now that you've set up your Ring Chime Pro, you can benefit from great new features when using your Ring Doorbell. In addition to these, did you know that a Ring Protect subscription gives you access to extra features? Check out whether you should get one and learn more about what you could be missing.