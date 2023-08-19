Alarms are essential to ensure you wake up for your day, whether it's to go to work or to catch your flight to go on vacation. Usually, alarms are harsh or displeasing sounds, but if you want to wake up a little more pleasantly and have a Spotify account, you can do that. Spotify allows you to set a song as your alarm to replace your current sound, even on the best foldable phones. This guide discusses how to use a song from Spotify as your alarm on your Android or iOS device.

How to set a Spotify song as your alarm on Android

Setting a song as your alarm on Android is simple and easy. To do so, you'll first create an alarm using the Clock app.

Launch the Clock app. Navigate to the Alarm tab. Select the alarm you'd like to change the sound for. Tap the current sound (denoted by a name next to a bell icon). Tap Spotify at the top of the screen to select it as your source for your alarm sound. 2 Images Close Tap the Magnifying Glass icon in the lower-right corner and enter the name of the song you want to set as your alarm sound. 2 Images Close If you select it from your list of alarms, the song appears as the sound for your alarm.

How to set a Spotify song as your alarm on iOS

Unlike Android, iOS doesn't have a way to set a Spotify song as your alarm sound in the default Clock app. There are workarounds using other apps, such as the popular Morning Alarm for Spotify, so iOS users can have a Spotify sound as an alarm with some extra steps.

Can you set a Spotify song as the default alarm sound?

If there's a song you really like, you might want it to be the default sound for all your alarms. However, neither the clock app on Android nor iOS allows you to do so, so you must change the sound for each of your alarms.

Friend, put your records on

Alarms are a core part of most people's days, and having a pleasing sound is important. Spotify makes it easy to turn your favorite song into your daily alarm with the Android Clock app. With a few taps, your alarm will be changed and ready to go. To further customize your phone's sounds, change your ringtone.