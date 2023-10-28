Smart devices help us manage our schedule and go about our day, offering reminders when an appointment is coming up and notifying us of important events and messages. In today's fast-paced world, staying on top of our commitments is essential, and these devices have become essential tools for achieving that. The most ubiquitous ones are phones and computers, but smart speakers and watches are also there to help. The latter are worth considering to be reminded of things to do, as they're meant to be worn on the wrist, making it harder to miss a notification. Their convenience and accessibility also make them a popular choice among many individuals, with almost half of the US population wearing one.

There are many options when it comes to choosing a Wear OS smartwatch. From aesthetic designs to functional features, there's something for everyone. But did you know that you can also use one to set reminders, even if you don't have your phone with you or find yourself offline? You can pick from different options to set a reminder when you're out of Wi-Fi and data, including setting an alarm or using Google Keep. However, while these work on any Wear OS device, the steps may be slightly different depending on whether you have a standard Wear OS watch like the Google Pixel Watch 2 or a Samsung one that comes with a different UI.

Using Google Keep to set an offline reminder on Wear OS

Google Keep is the best option to consider when it comes to setting reminders. It has a Wear OS app and a Google service that syncs with other devices, including your smart displays, speakers, and phone. Setting a reminder is easy and works even when your watch is not connected to the internet. This ensures you're always on top of your tasks, regardless of your connectivity status.

If the Google Keep app isn't installed on your watch, downloading and setting it up only takes a few seconds. Review these directions if you need help installing an app on your Wear OS watch. Also, the Google Keep app doesn't need to be installed on your phone to use it on your smartwatch, so you can still use it to use offline reminders on your timepiece.

On your Wear OS Watch, open the application drawer. This is usually done by pressing the physical crown or button or, on Samsung watches, by sliding up from the watch face. Open Google Keep. Tap the + button. Tap Create note. Give your reminder a name and tap the checkmark to confirm. After your note is created, set a reminder. To do so, tap Add reminder. 2 Images Close Choose when you want to be reminded. Close

You've now set a reminder using Google Keep. As long as your watch is offline, you'll only receive the reminder on your timepiece. However, when it's back online, it automatically syncs it to your Google account, which means you're also notified on your phone and Google Nest devices.

This option doesn't allow you to specify a specific time for the reminder. Instead, it offers options like "This evening" or "Tomorrow morning." Though less specific, these general time frames can be beneficial when you don't have an exact time in mind but still want to be reminded during a particular part of the day. If you prefer to be reminded of an event at a specific time, setting an alarm is probably a better option.

Setting an offline reminder on Wear OS using the Alarm feature

If you don't have the Google Keep app on your watch or prefer to be reminded at a specific time, setting an alarm is one of the easiest options. It doesn't require you to download additional software, as your watch has an alarm app preinstalled and lets you pick the date and time when you want to be reminded. There's one drawback, as the notification isn't synced to your Google account and only rings on your watch.

Setting an alarm on a Wear OS Watch (Fossil, Mobvoi, Pixel Watch)

Not all Wear OS watches come with the same user interface. If your timepiece runs vanilla Wear OS, follow the steps below. If you have a Samsung Watch, scroll down to the next section to review the specific instructions to set an alarm.

On your watch, press the crown or button to open the app drawer. Tap Alarms. Tap the + button to create an alarm. Set the time when you want the alarm to sound and tap the checkmark to confirm. 2 Images Close To change the day when the alarm sounds, tap its time. Tap One time. 2 Images Close Select the day of the week when you want to be reminded.

Setting an alarm on a Samsung Galaxy Watch with Wear OS (Galaxy Watch4, Watch5, and Watch6)

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch that runs Wear OS, the user interface to set an alarm is slightly different from other Wear OS timepieces and offers more options.

On your watch, slide up from the watch face to open the app drawer. Tap the alarm clock icon. Tap Add on watch to create an alarm. Set the time when you want the alarm to sound and tap Next. If you want the alarm on another day, tap Date to change it. 2 Images Close Give your alarm a name to make it easier to understand what the reminder is about. You can also customize the Alarm sound and Vibration pattern. Tap Save to confirm.

Make the most out of your Wear OS watch

Now that you know how to use your watch to set and receive reminders, even when you're offline, explore other options to make the most out of your watch. Check out our tips and tricks to better understand your watch, customize its design and features, and improve its performance and battery life.