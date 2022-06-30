Google Chrome has no homepage by default, but you can fix that

When people talk about homepages, they usually mean two things: the website that appears when they first open their browser and the page they visit when clicking their home button. In many modern browsers, including the default browser for all Chromebooks, Google Chrome, these are two separate things.

When using its default settings, Google Chrome does not have what you would strictly call a homepage. There’s no home button by the address bar, and it simply shows the new tab page on startup, which isn’t actually a website. However, Google does let you choose which pages it opens on startup, and it has an option that lets you activate the missing home button and set its homepage. So, if you want to make navigating easy or just have a homepage you want at the ready when you click on Google Chrome, here's how to make it happen.

Change Google Chrome’s startup pages

Changing your Google Chrome's startup page takes only a few clicks. After you open your Chrome browser:

Near the upper-right corner of Google Chrome, click the three vertical dots to open the dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, select Settings. This will open a new tab displaying the settings menu in Google Chrome. In the menu on the left-hand side, select On Startup. You are given three options. Select the third option, Open a specific page or set of pages. Select Add a new page. Enter the URL for the desired startup page, then click Add. 2 Images Close Repeat steps 5 and 6 as desired to add more startup pages.

After completing the above steps, you have successfully changed which pages Google Chrome opens every time. The next time you close Chrome and open it again, each page you listed will open in a separate tab.

Activate the Home button and set its URL

Near the upper-right corner of Google Chrome, click the three vertical dots to open the dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, click Settings. This will open a new tab displaying the settings menu in Google Chrome. On the left-hand side, select Appearance. If the Show Home Button switch is turned off, click it to switch it into the on position. You will see two options: New Tab page or Enter custom web address. Select Enter Custom web address. Type or paste the website address you want to use as your homepage. 2 Images Close

After completing this final step, you should see a home button to the left of the address bar at the top of Google Chrome. Clicking the home button will navigate you to the page you've selected.

How to set your Chrome homepage on Android

Unlike on Desktop, the Android version of Google Chrome treats the homepage and the startup page as the same thing. Changing the homepage setting will not only change the website that you visit by tapping the home button, but will also change the page that opens every time you launch the app. Here's what you have to do to make it happen:

Near the upper-right corner of Google Chrome, tap the three vertical dots to open the dropdown menu. Select Settings in the dropdown menu. Scroll down until you reach the Advanced settings, then select Homepage. 2 Images Close If the homepage button is turned off, tap it to turn it on. You can select either Chrome's homepage or Enter custom web address. Select Enter custom web address. ​​​​​​​Note: This may already be filled in with another web address. Either way, select the second option. Type or paste the desired web address into the field. 2 Images Close

Your new custom homepage will load whenever you start the Chrome app or tap the home button.

Doing more with Google Chrome

Changing your homepage only scratches the surface of all the options available for customizing Google Chrome. The browser also lets you choose your own themes and add the new intelligent toolbar button, among other features.