Google Maps is an essential Android app. It helps you with everything from measuring the distance between two points to finding a place to eat. Those with a daily commute use Google Maps to check public transport status, traffic, or road closures. It's easy to type in your destination each time, but you can also preset your commute for convenience.

Setting your commute on Google Maps tells you when to leave, the traffic volume, the quickest route, and potential obstructions. Once set up, you can access this information through a couple of taps. Or, if you own a pair of Pixel Buds Pro, ask Google Assistant to inform you of any changes through your earbuds.

Previous versions of Google Maps had a Commute tab. This has now been grouped under the Go tab. If you still see a Commute tab instead of Go, update your Google Maps app. We used an Android phone in this article, but the steps are identical to the Google Maps iOS app for iPhones.

How to set up your home and work addresses in Google Maps

Before setting your commute, set your home and work addresses in Google Maps. You can skip these steps if you've set up these addresses.

Open Google Maps. Tap the Google Maps logo in the upper-left corner. Underneath the Home heading, tap Set location. 2 Images Close Enter your address and select the correct address from the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Google Maps takes you to the previous menu. To set your work location, tap Set location underneath the Work heading. 2 Images Close Enter your address and select the correct address from the drop-down menu. Google Maps may ask you to confirm your address. Verify the address and tap Done to continue. 2 Images Close

If you work two jobs or head to a location other than your home or work, select More instead of Home or Work to set an additional location. This screen is also where you'll edit your home and work addresses.

How to set up your Google Maps commute for Android and iOS

You need to do this process twice. Once for setting your commute to work and once for setting your commute to home.

Open Google Maps. Tap the blue Directions button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Enter your Home and Work addresses in the appropriate fields. Tap either the Home or Work button to autofill the destination field. 2 Images Close Tap the method of transportation you use Tap Pin. 2 Images Close If you use public transportation, you will need to select a method of transport first. Close

How to check your Google Maps commute for delays or traffic

Now that your commute is set up, it's quick and easy to check its status.

Sync your commute with Google Assistant's routines, so the smart assistant can inform you of any changes to your commute when you wake up.

Open Google Maps. Tap the Explore tab in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap the Work button at the top of your screen. Tap the Start button at the bottom of the screen when you're ready to head out. 2 Images Close

From this screen, you can see the potential delays associated with your commute, along with other information that might affect your traveling.

Take a shortcut and create a routine

Setting your commute is an easy way to keep ahead of delays, but Google Maps has plenty more to offer. Take a few minutes to learn our favorite Google Maps tips and tricks.